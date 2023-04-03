Twitter user named Tom Holland asks Indian fans to stop tagging him in Spider-Man actor's photos from NMACC

Tom Holland at NMACC event in Mumbai | Photo by Varinder Chawla

A Twitter user named Tom Holland has asked Indian users to not tag him in Hollywood actor Tom Holland's photos from the star-studded Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) event.

Tom graced the event, hosted by Ambanis, with his actress-girlfriend Zendaya in Mumbai on April 1. Social media platforms are flooded with photos and videos of the stars.

Several fans have shared the pictures on Twitter, however, many users got confused and without cross checking, they tagged author Tom Holland in the tweets.

It may be noted that actor Tom is not verified on Twitter but the author Tom is, and he grew tired of Indian fans thinking he was the actor.

Reacting to one of the tweets, the author wrote, "Please make it stop."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Tom Holland visited India for the first time to be a part of the grand opening ceremony of the NMACC and he surely did have a gala time.

While Zendaya went all desi in a saree, Tom stole hearts in a classic tuxedo.

After the event, Tom took to his Instagram to share a picture himself shaking hands with businessman Mukesh Ambani and the photo was enough to break the internet.

He also penned a note for the Ambanis later and thanked them for making him a part of the NMACC event. "Thank you to the Ambani family for inviting us to celebrate the opening of the @nmacc.india . A truly wonderful experience that I’ll never forget," he wrote.

About NMACC

Located within the Jio World Centre premises in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex, NMACC is touted to be Nita Ambani’s dream project. With this, she aims to preserve and promote Indian art forms and present the culture of the country for a global audience.

The inaugural event saw the who's who of Bollywood marking their attendance and the biggest names of Hollywood too arrived in Mumbai for the same.

Along with Tom Holland and Zendaya, the other Hollywood celebs who attended the event were Gigi Hadid, Penelope Cruz, among others. Several politicians, entrepreneurs and sportspersons too graced the event.