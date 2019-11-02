Bro, I feel bad for you: Tejasvi Surya to KBC contestant who picked him instead of Rahul Gandhi

On Friday, Narendra Kumar from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh continued his game on the 11th season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati'. He played well until the tenth question worth Rs 3,20,000 but failed to answer the 11th question which was for Rs 6,40,000.

The question was, “Which of the following members of the 17th Lok Sabha is a black belt in Aikido, a Japanese martial art?” Options were– A. Gautam Gambhir, B. Rahul Gandhi, C. Anurag Thakur and D.Tejasvi Surya.

Despite being unsure, Narendra took the risk and gave the answer as Tejasvi Surya. But it was the wrong answer. The correct answer was Rahul Gandhi and Narendra left this hotseat with Rs 3,20,000.

But Tejasvi Surya, who is a Member of Parliament for Bengaluru South Lok Sabha constituency reacted on twitter in a hilarious way after watching this particular incident from the show.

He tweeted,"Bro. I feel so bad for you. I wish I was indeed a black belt in Aikido. You would have been a richer man today. "