 Brawl Breaks Out As Parent Allows Their Child To Watch YouTube During Barbie Movie Screening In Brazil (WATCH)
According to translations from Portuguese to English made by viewers on TikTok, the fight erupted because one woman was upset about another person allowing their child to watch YouTube during the movie.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 26, 2023, 10:44 PM IST
While the hype surrounding Barbie movie is still high, things took a violent turn during a screening of Greta Gerwig's latest box office hit in Brazil.

A video that went viral on social media captured the chaotic scene that unfolded during the credits of the film. The brawl was reportedly triggered by a war of words, which quickly escalated, leading to a woman shoving another woman on the cinema stairs. As tensions rose, a man attempted to intervene and defuse the situation.

According to translations from Portuguese to English made by viewers on TikTok, the fight erupted because one woman was upset about another person allowing their child to watch YouTube during the movie at 'max volume'. While the battle eventually subsided, it's not the first time such incidents have occurred in movie theatres.

In a bizarre incident earlier, during the screening of Creed III, excitement among cinema-goers apparently got them into a boxing mood. Two fans were caught on camera throwing punches in the aisles as the end credits rolled. The scuffle, like the one in Brazil, was linked to one of the individuals excessively using their phone during the movie, which had other audience members fuming.

The issue of phones causing disruptions in movie theaters is not new, and it can be incredibly frustrating for those trying to enjoy the film. The loud noises and bright screens in a darkened cinema can disturb other viewers, leading to heated confrontations.

The Little Mermaid screening also witnessed an unfortunate incident when two parents got into a heated argument, gaining attention on social media. The altercation was over a seat, with both parties claiming ownership of the row they had purchased for their families.

The TikToker who captured the footage explained that one family had bought an entire row, and the other had bought the row in front. When one of them claimed their seat, the disagreement escalated, and security had to be called to resolve the issue.

