Bollywood Slapgate: Slaps That Left Actors Red-Faced

The one major drawback of being a famous Bollywood personality is that none of your actions go unnoticed, and thanks to the internet, the questionable actions even stay on record forever and ever, much to the discontent of the stars behind the act. On World Slap Day, as the day after the mushy Valentine's Day is called, here's a look at the many times B-Town actors lost their cool and decided to raise a hand at someone else, only to regret it later:

When Shah Rukh Khan slapped Shirish Kunder

This incident is proof of the fact that the King of Romance too has lost his cool on more occasions than one. It happened back in 2012 when Shah Rukh Khan allegedly "slapped and punched" Kunder at Sanjay Dutt's Agneepath success party. "He kept screaming at me, 'What do you think of yourself?' I was totally unprepared for the attack," Kunder had stated after the incident. SRK's act even cost him his tight friendship with Kunder's wife Farah Khan, but years later, they called it truce and are now back to being BFFs again.

When Salman Khan slapped Subhash Ghai

Apart from his acting chops and his humanitarian work, the one thing Salman is known for is his temper. Back in 2002, Salman had himself admitted that he had hit the filmmaker after he "almost broke a plate on my face, pissed on my shoes and grabbed me by my neck". The actor, however, added that he apologised to Ghai the next day itself.

When Esha Deol slapped Amrita Rao

In 2005, during the shoot of their film Pyare Mohan, Esha had reportedly slapped Amrita Rao after a heated argument between the two. "Amrita abused me in front of the director. o protect my self-respect and dignity, in the heat of the moment, I slapped her. I have no regrets because she totally deserved it for her behaviour towards me at that point of time," Esha had later stated.

When audience member slapped Gauahar Khan

In 2014, during the shoot of a reality show, Gauahar Khan, who was hosting the show, was slapped live on air by a man in the audience. His complaint? That the actress was wearing an "inappropriate outfit". Videos of the incident were splashed all over social media, in which Gauahar looked visibly shook and taken aback by the sudden attack.

When Rishi Kapoor slapped a fan

Rishi Kapoor was another actor who was known for his short-tempered behaviour and many a times, the actor had been spotted losing his cool in public. During their Ganpati visarjan procession in 2016, the veteran actor was seen slapping a fan and even pushing some media personnel for blocking their way and getting too close to the procession.