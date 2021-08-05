'Bollywood casts actors in 50s opposite girls in 20s and makes them look like a couple': Abhay Deol

Actor Abhay Deol, who is all set to essay the role of a father for the first time, recently shared his views on Bollywood films that feature a 50-year-old actor opposite a 20-year-old actress, and 'make them look like a couple'.

In his upcoming show 'Spin', Abhay plays a role of a father to actress Avantika Vandanapu. The show will begin streaming in India from August 15 on Disney+Hotstar.

In an interview with Bollywood Life, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor said that he has no qualms about playing a character that suits his age.

He also stated that actors who are in their 50s are romancing women in their 20s on-screen, therefore, he believes that playing a young father to a teenage daughter is very normal and acceptable.