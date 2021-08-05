'Bollywood casts actors in 50s opposite girls in 20s and makes them look like a couple': Abhay Deol

Actor Abhay Deol, who is all set to essay the role of a father for the first time, recently shared his views on Bollywood films that feature a 50-year-old actor opposite a 20-year-old actress, and 'make them look like a couple'.
In his upcoming show 'Spin', Abhay plays a role of a father to actress Avantika Vandanapu. The show will begin streaming in India from August 15 on Disney+Hotstar.
In an interview with Bollywood Life, the 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' actor said that he has no qualms about playing a character that suits his age.
He also stated that actors who are in their 50s are romancing women in their 20s on-screen, therefore, he believes that playing a young father to a teenage daughter is very normal and acceptable.
It may be mentioned that top actors of Bollywood, including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, have all been paired opposite young actresses, even after crossing the age of 50.
'Spin' is directed by Manjari Makijany. It follows Rhea (Avantika), an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Her life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, her family's Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother's passing.
Meanwhile, Abhay recently featured in web series '1962: The War in the Hills.'
