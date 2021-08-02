Karan Deol teams up with 'Dimpy Chacha' Abhay Deol for a film

Actor Karan Deol on Monday said he is set to collaborate with his uncle, "Dev.D" star Abhay Deol on a film.

The 30-year-old actor, son of actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol, made his big screen debut with his father's directorial "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" in 2019.

Karan Deol posted a selfie with Abhay Deol -- who he calls Dimpy Chacha (uncle) -- from the shoot on Instagram.