When Hrithik Roshan 'almost killed' Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol on 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' set

Zoya Akhtar's home production Tiger Baby recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from 2011 hit flick 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', which starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol is lead roles.
In the video, Abhay shared, "I also remember before shooting this scene, Hrithik almost killed me and Farhan. How he did that was, he was behind the driver's seat and he drove the car into this corner to park it, on the side, for the background of the shot and forgot to switch the car off! Just opens the door and walks out of it and then suddenly jumps back in cause the car started going forward to go down the hill."
"Farhan was really fast, I remember he jumped out immediately and I just sat there thinking, 'I'm gonna die now'. Ah, I need to be a lot faster about such things," the 'Dev D' actor added.
Abhay's video is part of Tiger Baby Films' 'Off The Record' series.
"We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through.
"Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them," the caption of their post read.
‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara,’ a coming-of-age comedy-drama road film, also starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. The story is set around the bachelor trip of one of the primary characters of the film, and how the trip changes everyone’s life forever.
