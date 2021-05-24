When Hrithik Roshan 'almost killed' Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol on 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara' set

Zoya Akhtar's home production Tiger Baby recently shared a behind-the-scenes video from 2011 hit flick 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', which starred Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol is lead roles.

In the video, Abhay shared, "I also remember before shooting this scene, Hrithik almost killed me and Farhan. How he did that was, he was behind the driver's seat and he drove the car into this corner to park it, on the side, for the background of the shot and forgot to switch the car off! Just opens the door and walks out of it and then suddenly jumps back in cause the car started going forward to go down the hill."

"Farhan was really fast, I remember he jumped out immediately and I just sat there thinking, 'I'm gonna die now'. Ah, I need to be a lot faster about such things," the 'Dev D' actor added.