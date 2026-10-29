Bipasha Basu Misses Husband Karan Singh Grover On Karwa Chauth 2026, Prays For His Long Life & Safety |

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu celebrated Karwa Chauth by praying for her husband, Karan Singh Grover, to live long and stay safe. However, the actress appeared to be missing her husband on the special occasion. Dressed in a white kurta set, Bipasha shared a picture of herself holding the puja thaali during the festivities.

Bipasha posted the picture on her Instagram Story, expressing her wishes for Karan’s longevity, safety and success. “Every breath I take is a prayer for your longevity, safety, prosperity and success,” she wrote. She also extended her wishes to others celebrating the festival, adding, “Happy Karwachauth to all.”

Bipasha ended her heartfelt message with the words, “Miss you here,” suggesting that Karan was not by her side for this year’s celebration.

Talking about their work front, Bipasha Basu is set to return to acting with filmmaker Hansal Mehta’s upcoming crime thriller series Barabanki, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Vishal Jethwa. The series, set in 1984, is based on retired IPS officer Aloke Lal’s book The Barabanki Narcos: Busting India’s Most Notorious Drug Cartel and will stream on Prime Video. Meanwhile, Karan Singh Grover is reportedly reuniting with his Qubool Hai co-star Surbhi Jyoti for a romantic OTT series, with reports stating that filming began in Mumbai. However, the project has not been officially announced by the actors or a streaming platform.

Bipasha and Karan first met while working on the horror film Alone in 2015 and fell in love during the shoot. The couple tied the knot on April 30, 2016, in Mumbai in a traditional Bengali wedding ceremony. After six years of marriage, they welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, on November 12, 2022. The family lives in Bandra, Mumbai, where they enjoy spending quality time together and often share glimpses of their personal lives on social media.