'Armaan Fans Ne Meri Gaadi Ka Sheesha Tod Diya...': Karan Wahi Recalls Being Bashed For Replacing Karan Singh Grover In Dill Mill Gayye

Karan Wahi Recalls Facing Hate From Karan Singh Grover Fans | Instagram

Actor Karan Wahi recently recalled facing severe backlash from fans when he joined the popular television show Dill Mill Gayye in 2009 during its second season. The actor revealed that viewers initially struggled to accept him as a replacement for Karan Singh Grover, who had left the show.

Karan Wahi On Backlash For Joining Dill Mill Gayye

Speaking about the initial backlash, he told Siddharth Kannan, "The first three months of Dill Mill Gayye were very hard on me. Log itna bash karne lag gaye the mujhe, saying, 'You think you will take Karan's (Karan Singh Grover) place? Who do you think you are?' Unfortunately, dono ka naam same and he had left the show. I came to the show. They would almost make me do the same things he would do; I would do it in a boy way, he was the man."

Karan Singh Grover's Fans Smashed Karan Wahi's Car Windshield

Karan also recalled how the intense rivalry between fans escalated to the point where the cast had to hold a press conference to clarify that they were on good terms.

"Armaan (Karan Singh Grover) fans ne Accord ka sheesha tod diya tha, set pe aake. Mujhe samaj hi nahi... I was in the zone that why am I so hated on the channel that I am loved at?" Wahi said.

Karan Wahi On Being Paired Opposite Jennifer Winget

Wahi added that the backlash intensified because he was paired opposite Jennifer Winget, who was in a relationship with Karan Singh Grover at the time. The two later got married and eventually divorced. Recalling the reaction, Wahi said, "Log aur bhadak gaye mere pe."

The actor further revealed that the hatred gradually turned into love within three to five months, before Grover returned to the show.

Reflecting on the popularity of television characters at the time, he added, "It was not like it is today. Back in the day, television characters were a part of your life because that was your source of entertainment, so you felt more for them. It was a very fun space for us."