Why Goddess Parvati And Lord Shiva Are Worshipped On Karwa Chauth? Here's To Know The Story Behind It

Why Goddess Parvati And Lord Shiva Is Worshipped On Karwa Chauth? Here's To Know The Story Behind It | FPJ

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karva Chauth or Karaka Chaturthi, is one of the most significant festivals in Hinduism, which is celebrated on the Chaturthi Tithi of Krishna Paksha in the Hindu lunar month of Kartik. The auspicious festival is mostly celebrated in the northern and western parts of India, where married women or married couples observe fasts for marital bliss and longevity. This year, the festival is being observed on Thursday, October 29. During Karaka Chaturthi, observers worship Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva, but do you know the reason behind why they are specifically worshipped on this day? Keep on reading to know more about it.

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Karwa Chauth 2026

Karwa Chauth is being celebrated around India, especially in the northern parts of the country, on Thursday. Before sunrise, women consumed sargi (in Brahma Muhurta) and will keep a waterless fast (Nirjala vrat) throughout the day until moonrise and arghya, following traditional rituals and worship of Goddess Parvati and Lord Shiva.

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Why are Lord Shiva and Parvati worshipped on Karwa Chauth?

On Karwa Chauth, devotees honour Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, as the goddess represents everlasting marital happiness. She is also revered as the ultimate representation of a devoted wife who performed years of penance (in the form of Brahmacharini) to attain Lord Shiva, which led to the ultimate reunion in her next form, which is Chandraghanta. According to legends, Goddess Parvati also kept a Nirjala (without food or water) fast on the fourth day (Chaturthi) of the dark fortnight in the month of Kartik, following the advice of Narada Ji to win Lord Shiva as her husband and secure eternal togetherness.

Worship of the divine family

On the day of Karaka Chaturthi, the whole family, including Lord Shiva, Goddess Parvati, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya, is worshipped because Chaturthi is also associated with Lord Ganesha.