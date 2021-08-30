Binge Watch: From Marie Kondo's 'Sparking Joy' on Netflix to Idris Elba's 'Luther' season 5... here's the best of OTT

Title: Open Your Eyes

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

A poignant drama, this show probes the emotional quotient of a survivor suffering from amnesia because of the trauma she has faced. The plot revolves around a teenager, who in the aftermath of a tragedy, struggles to cope with the situation and finds solace in other patients who have experienced similar traumas. There are twists ‘n’ turns and the protagonist realises things are not what they seem, and is then pushed into another bottomless vortex adventure. Well-paced, this show will keep you hooked till the end.

Title: John of God: The Crimes of a Spiritual Healer

Platform:Netflix

Language: English

This is a story of a narcissist, self-professed healer, who touches the peak of success and popularity as his publicity propaganda blasts stories of his ‘amazing’ powers, thereby attracting thousands of gullible followers. Claiming to perform miracles, medium João Teixeira de Faria rises instantly to international fame until horrifying abuse is revealed by survivors and prosecutors. Based on true events, this story is as interesting as it is shocking.

Title: Sparking Joy

Platform: Netflix

Language: English

Advertisement

From homes to souls, this well-made show is about global an organisation icon and author, Marie Kondo, who not only helps people transform their homes but also their lives in surprising and emotional ways in this new series. Marie takes her life-changing methods a step further to help three deserving businesses organise their workplaces along with an emotional tidy-up of one employee's life. Viewers will also step into Marie’s home to meet her family and get a glimpse into how she tidies up her daily life!

Title: LOL: Enga Siri Paappom

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Advertisement

This is an adaptation of the American reality show, Last One Laughing. Ten comedians are locked up in a house and their task is to make the competitor laugh — they themselves can’t smile, chuckle or laugh for the six hours of the challenge. This is comedy legend Vivek’s swansong. Laugh your heart out as you watch this reality show filled with gags and funny stories. There’s also the Hindi version, LOL: Hasse Toh Phasse, of the same show.

Title: Luther season 5

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

All the seasons of Luther so far have been superhit and this one too is riveting. Police detective John Luther deals with murder cases, often involving serial killers, and has a knack for getting inside the mind of the killer. However, his methods, personality and troubled private life often clash with his superiors’ ‘toe the rules’ policy. Does that make him the problem rather than the solution? Watch critically-acclaimed actor Idris Elba return as John Luther in this crime drama you don’t want to miss.

Title: Engineering Girls season 2

Platform: Zee5

Language: Hindi

A typical college fare, this show revolves three protagonists — Magu, Sabu and Kiara — who are in their final year in an engineering college. This is the time for them to get serious and chalk out their life journey. But in the midst of all this seriousness, is an action-packed adventure replete with madness, masti and magic. Vibrant and youthful, this will truly appeal to the teenyboppers.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 07:00 AM IST