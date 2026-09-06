Bigg Boss Tamil 10: YouTuber Prashanth Rangaswamy, Who Called Out Toxic Team, Evicted Before Entering House

YouTuber Prashanth Rangaswamy | Photo via YouTube

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 is set to premiere on Sunday (September 6), but the upcoming season has already made headlines after reports claimed that some contestants were eliminated before they could even enter the house. YouTuber Prashanth Rangaswamy is reportedly among those evicted on stage. The development comes shortly after he claimed that he received a legal notice from the team of Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups over his review of the Yash and Geetu Mohandas film.

Prashanth Rangaswamy hints at eviction

Prashanth had seemingly confirmed his participation in Bigg Boss Tamil 10 through a post on X on September 4. He wrote, “Good things will happen! Om!” However, a day later, he posted another cryptic message, writing, “Thank you, Muruga! Om!”

Soon after, reports about contestants being eliminated before entering the Bigg Boss house began circulating, with Prashanth's name among those reportedly voted out.

Following the reports, the YouTuber appeared to acknowledge his eviction. He wrote on X, “Thank you for all the love and the hate. Now back to work! No regrets or disappointments! It is what it is!”

Through the post, Prashanth appeared to accept the outcome without showing disappointment and indicated that he was ready to return to his regular work.

Sanam Shetty backs Prashanth

Former Bigg Boss Tamil 4 contestant and actor Sanam Shetty reacted to the reported eviction and expressed her disappointment. She wrote, “Sorry to hear Prashant! You would have made a fantastic contestant. Hope you are recalled as wildcard.”

Sanam's comment suggests that she believes Prashanth could have been a strong contestant on the show and hopes the makers give him another opportunity through a wildcard entry.

Prashanth's legal notice claim over Toxic review

Prashanth recently found himself in the spotlight after claiming that he had received a legal notice from the Toxic team over his review of the film.

The YouTuber took to X and wrote, “Got legal notice from @TheNameIsYash and @KvnProductions for #Toxic review. I thought he is all macho in real life as well. Looks like he is just another rich and influential person!”

Bigg Boss Tamil 10 introduces new format

Ahead of the main season, a pre-show titled Bigg Boss – The Common Man was organised to select some of the contestants for the tenth season.

Maya S Krishnan hosted the special show, while former Bigg Boss Tamil contestants Oviya, Aari Arujunan and Raju Jeyamohan served as judges.

Although a tentative list of contestants has been circulating online, the reported pre-entry eliminations have added another layer of uncertainty. The official and final list of contestants is yet to be revealed.

When and where to watch Bigg Boss Tamil 10

Hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, Bigg Boss Tamil 10 will premiere on September 6 at 6 PM on Star Vijay and JioHotstar.

This year's theme is Carnivizha, which brings a carnival-inspired vibe to the reality show. The season will also expand live voting access to viewers outside India, including audiences in Singapore, the UK and Canada.

Meanwhile, the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada editions of Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan, Nagarjuna, Mohanlal and Kichcha Sudeep respectively, are also scheduled to launch on Sunday evening.