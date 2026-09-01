'It Was My Mistake...': Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Pradeep Antony Breaks Silence On Deleted Separation Post, Says 'Feel Free To Judge'

Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Pradeep Antony Breaks Silence On Deleted Separation Post, Says 'Feel Free To Judge' |

Bigg Boss Tamil fame Pradeep Antony recently addressed the backlash surrounding his now-deleted social media post about his separation from his wife. After his lengthy post went viral, netizens criticised the actor over his controversial “I’ve joked about selling this baby” remark. Addressing the criticism, Pradeep took to social media and wrote, “It was my mistake, posting something personal on social media.” He further said that people can judge him “as much as they want,” adding that he is not ashamed of himself.

Pradeep began his latest post by informing his followers, “I'm fine, if anyone cares.” Reflecting on his now-deleted post, the actor admitted, “It was my mistake, posting something personal on social media. But i think it was just a cry of the moment, which I'm not ashamed of (sic).”

I'm fine, if anyone cares.

It was my mistake, posting something personal om social media. But i think it was just s cry of the moment which I'm not ashamed of. I'm fine with judgements, I'm conscious enough to take decisions for my life.



Feel free to judge. Thank you. Love you — Pradeep Antony (@TheDhaadiBoy) September 1, 2026

Pradeep went on to say that he is fine with people judging him and is conscious of the decisions he has made in his life. He wrote, “I'm fine with judgements, I'm conscious enough to take decisions for my life.” The actor ended his note by saying, “Feel free to judge. Thank you. Love you.”

Soon after, people flooded the comment section, urging Pradeep to focus on his life instead of paying attention to the trolls. One user commented, “People will keep ranting only you know what you are going through. Happy you are fine.” Another wrote, “Time heals, bro.” Others also extended their support, with comments such as, “Please take care Pradeep!”

Pradeep’s now-deleted post was an emotional account of his troubled marriage and separation from his wife, Pooja Shakthi. He began by writing, “I’ve joked about selling this baby with my friends a lot.” Recalling Pooja’s pregnancy, he said, “So when Pooja got pregnant, I asked people to reserve a spot for an upcoming baby and pay me some amount in lacs for the baby.” However, he said his feelings changed after his son was born. Pradeep also wrote, “I made a mistake. I think I married the wrong person and it’s made me a very bad person every day since.” He further said, “I’ve decided to move away from my marriage, because I’m really not able to breathe in that relationship. And I don’t think she loves me anymore either.”