'I Married The Wrong Person': Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Pradeep Antony Announces Separation From Wife Pooja Shakthi, Says He 'Gave Up' On His Son

Bigg Boss Tamil Fame Pradeep Antony Announces Separation From Wife Pooja Shakthi |

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 contestant Pradeep Antony recently announced his separation from his wife, Pooja Shakthi, in an emotional, now-deleted social media post. The actor admitted that he made a mistake by marrying the “wrong person” and opened up about the emotional toll the relationship took on him. Pradeep began his post by writing, “I’ve joked about selling this baby with my friends a lot.”

Pradeep married Pooja Shakthi in November 2024. Recalling the time when Pooja became pregnant, he wrote, “So when Pooja got pregnant, I asked people to reserve a spot for an upcoming baby and pay me some amount in lacs for the baby.” However, after the baby was born, Pradeep said his perspective changed completely. He revealed that holding his child made him feel “new every day” and that he experienced a happiness he had never felt before. “But it’s gone now,” he wrote while referring to his separation from Pooja.

Pradeep also shared a video featuring moments with his baby and wrote, “This was the last I was happy with that kid.” He revealed that it had been a month since his child had been away from him. The actor said he had always dreamed of having a happy family and becoming a good father, especially because he wanted to create a family life different from the one he grew up in. However, he felt that he had ultimately attracted the very thing he had feared.

Opening up about his marriage, Pradeep wrote, “I made a mistake. I think I married the wrong person and it’s made me a very bad person everyday since.” He further explained that he felt disconnected from his wife, writing, “I was waking up next to someone who was not part of my world and never understood or made an effort to be a part of it.” He described their relationship as “two opposite people colliding everyday and hating each other for being the person they are.”

Pradeep also reflected on his previous relationship, admitting that it had left him emotionally weak. He said that, as a result, he held on to whatever love he could find, but that decision ultimately “cost” him a lot. Explaining his decision to separate, the Bigg Boss Tamil fame actor wrote, “I’ve decided to move away from my marriage, because I’m really not able to breathe in that relationship. And I don’t think she loves me anymore either.”

He also acknowledged that he expected to receive several calls after speaking publicly about his personal life. Pradeep said he had no one with whom he could share his feelings and explained his decision to send his child away with the child’s mother. According to him, it was better for the baby to be away from parents who were constantly fighting and “hate each other.”

Pradeep concluded his emotional post on a heartbreaking note, writing, “I’ve accepted my curse of forever being the orphan I am.”

Pradeep married Pooja in Chennai on November 7, 2024, in Hindu and Christian ceremonies. In April 2026, the couple announced about welcoming a baby boy. Pradeep is best known for his stint on Bigg Boss Tamil Season 7 and his roles in films including Aruvi, Vaazhl and Dada.