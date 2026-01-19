 Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner Divya Ganesh’s Educational Qualification: From Law Graduate To Reality Show Champion
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationBigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner Divya Ganesh’s Educational Qualification: From Law Graduate To Reality Show Champion

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner Divya Ganesh’s Educational Qualification: From Law Graduate To Reality Show Champion

Divya Ganesh won Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9, with the grand finale held on January 18, 2026. Entering the show as a wild card contestant, she lifted the trophy, winning Rs 50 lakh and a car, impressing viewers with her journey.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 19, 2026, 12:51 PM IST
article-image

Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 concluded with a grand finale on January 18, 2026. Divya Ganesh was declared the final Bigg Boss Tamil 9 winner by host Vijay Sethupathi. The most heartwarming thing about Divya winning the competition is that she was initially a wild card entry and managed to take home the trophy.

At the finale, Divya Ganesh was awarded the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 winner’s trophy, a brand-new car and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Though many fans today are aware of Divya from the reality show, her entry in the industry is a much earlier incident.

From a young age, Divya showed a great deal of interest in acting and modelling, and she pursued these interests. According to media reports, Divya Ganesh has an educational background in law. She completed her studies in the legal field before stepping into the entertainment industry full-time.

Divya's promising career in television acting began in 2015 when she starred in the Tamil drama Keladi Kanmani.

FPJ Shorts
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Major Twist After BMC Elections 2026 Results! Devendra Fadnavis-Uddhav Thackeray Reportedly In Talks Over Mumbai Mayor Post, Sparking Alliance Buzz
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Virat Kohli Gifts Signed Jersey To Kiwi Star Daryl Mitchell In Heartwarming Gesture After IND Vs NZ Series Decider; Video Goes Viral
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Elon Musk Seeks Up To $134 Billion In Damages From OpenAI, Microsoft Over Fraudulent Partnership
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH
Video Of Virat Kohli Having Indori Poha Goes Viral After His 85th Century Against New Zealand | WATCH

Despite having a professional qualification in a field unrelated to the world of films and television, Divya pursued her interest in acting, demonstrating that education does not deter one’s ambitions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IBPS 2026 Exam Schedule Out For PO, Clerk, RRB, And Specialist Officers At ibps.in; Check Important...
IBPS 2026 Exam Schedule Out For PO, Clerk, RRB, And Specialist Officers At ibps.in; Check Important...
Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026 Released At jacexamportal.in; Exams Start February 3
Jharkhand Board 10th And 12th Admit Cards 2026 Released At jacexamportal.in; Exams Start February 3
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner Gilli Nata: A Look At His Education Qualification
Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 Winner Gilli Nata: A Look At His Education Qualification
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner Divya Ganesh’s Educational Qualification: From Law Graduate To...
Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner Divya Ganesh’s Educational Qualification: From Law Graduate To...
NBEMS GPAT 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today At natbord.edu.in; Last Chance Check What...
NBEMS GPAT 2026 Application Correction Window Closes Today At natbord.edu.in; Last Chance Check What...