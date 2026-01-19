Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 Winner Divya Ganesh’s Educational Qualification: From Law Graduate To Reality Show Champion

Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 concluded with a grand finale on January 18, 2026. Divya Ganesh was declared the final Bigg Boss Tamil 9 winner by host Vijay Sethupathi. The most heartwarming thing about Divya winning the competition is that she was initially a wild card entry and managed to take home the trophy.

At the finale, Divya Ganesh was awarded the Bigg Boss Tamil Season 9 winner’s trophy, a brand-new car and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. Though many fans today are aware of Divya from the reality show, her entry in the industry is a much earlier incident.

From a young age, Divya showed a great deal of interest in acting and modelling, and she pursued these interests. According to media reports, Divya Ganesh has an educational background in law. She completed her studies in the legal field before stepping into the entertainment industry full-time.

Divya's promising career in television acting began in 2015 when she starred in the Tamil drama Keladi Kanmani.

Despite having a professional qualification in a field unrelated to the world of films and television, Divya pursued her interest in acting, demonstrating that education does not deter one’s ambitions.