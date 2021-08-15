Bigg Boss OTT: Urfi Javed makes a sexy dress out of garbage bags to save herself from elimination; watch video

'Bigg Boss OTT' contestant Urfi Javed, who is also a fashion enthusiast, stunned her housemates after making a dress out of garbage bags. Yes, you read that right!

For those unversed, Bigg Boss brought an interesting twist and gave the nominated contestants -- Raqesh Bapat, Shamita Shetty, Urfi Javed, Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana -- a task called 'Entertainment Live' wherein, they had to go all out to entertain the audience.

Bigg Boss also announced that the audience will make the final decision of sending one of the contestants or a connection back home.

For the task, Urfi decided to go a notch higher and create a unique dress.

According to a video shared by the makers on social media, Urfi can be seen wearing a dress made out of garbage bags.

Check out the video here:

Loading View on Instagram

Before entering the house, Urfi had told the Indian Express that she can revamp any piece of cloth she gets her hands on. She shared that if the team gives her needles and thread, she will make clothes for everyone out of the bedsheets.

On the other hand, Shamita and Raqesh entertain the audience by playing a baby and father duo, but unfortunately, Milind Gaba steals their thunder as he makes frequent appearances as their nosy neighbour during the task.

Nishant and Moose dress up and roast the other contestants and save themselves from this week’s nomination.

Earlier, it was Divya Agarwal who was nominated in place of Urfi as she had no connection in the house. However, Bigg Boss gave the male contestants a chance to swap their connection if they want, to which Zeeshan Khan pressed the buzzer and chose Divya over Urfi, due to which Urfi got nominated.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday,August 15, 2021, 03:02 PM IST