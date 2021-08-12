Bigg Boss OTT: Moose Jattana comes out as bisexual, says 'I am more attracted to boys'

Social media personality Muskan Jattana, popularly known as Moose Jattana, opened up about her sexual orientation on Karan Johar's 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

The 20-year-old influencer was asked about her sexuality by co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal. Responding to Sehajpal's question, Moose said, "I am more attracted to boys. On the spectrum, the connection with a girl is more important to me."

Jattana added that when it comes to marriage, she would prefer to settle down with a girl if she develops a strong bond.

Before entering 'Bigg Boss OTT', Moose Jattana had penned down a note on 'sexual liberation'.

Explaining what the line: 'Abhi toh humein aur zaleel hona hai'-- which is her Instagram bio- means to her, she wrote: "It means to me, that if my way of living, my sexual liberation, my emotions, my life.. is zaleel to them.. is shameless.. is bad, wrong or somehow unworthy..just because it doesn’t match up with their morals.. even though I have done nothing criminal, wrong, or something that’s never done before.. then that’s fine. I will continue to live my life exactly the way I like it. I will continue to be zaleel."

Recently, the Punjabi-Australian influencer made headlines for her comments about Bhojpuri actress Akanshara Singh.

Akshara was seen crying n the show as she spoke about Moose's comments.

"I was casually asking her (Moose) to look for Gaba (Millind) for dinner and she said, ‘Gabe mere g**nd me hai’. I felt bad. She is friendly with me but I didn’t like the tone. She also made a comment about my work saying ‘Ye jo tum Bhojpuri gaana waana gaati ho’ She spoke like this," she told the housemates.

'Bigg Boss OTT' is hosted by Karan Johar. It streams on Voot Select. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss', to be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

