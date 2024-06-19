Bigg Boss OTT 3 Launch: Ever Energetic Anil Kapoor Sets Stage Ablaze, Says, 'Kar Lo Jo Karna Hai' To Trolls

The much anticipated streaming of Jio Cinema's Bigg Boss OTT 3 will go on air from the 21st of June. Amid all the speculation and buzz, the grand launch of Bigg Boss OTT 3 was held last evening with host Anil Kapoor interacting with the media. This event was hosted by Bigg Boss 17's winner Munawar Faruqui. The event began with Munawar's stand up gig which quickly translated into an 'Ak verse.' Doppelgangers of the bollywood superstar were initially introduced to the media awaiting Kapoor's presence on stage only to be swooned by the ever energetic Anil Kapoor's grand entry on his hit number 'Taal se taal mila.'

After answering a few questions thrown at him by host Munawar Faruqui, the event brought the superstar and the audience to their feet after Chirag Jetwani, a popular mind reader was called in for some mind boggling tricks. Post wrapping it all, the stage was set for a Q and A round with Varun Jain (the founder and CEO of Banijay & Endemol) and Anil Kapoor with the media. From replacing Salman Khan as the host to entering the house with fellow celebrities, Anil Kapoor was seen at his energetic best in the interaction.

When the actor was asked about which Bollywood celebrities will he want to see in the show if given a chance, the AK Vs AK actor says, ''I would want to see Kapil Sharma, Salman Khan, Karan Johar and myself in the show if given a chance.'' Further he adds, ''And I would want Amit ji to host that season, that would be fun.''

Anil was asked whether his family has ever seen any episode of the show. The actor, replying to the same says, ''Who has not seen Bigg Boss? I am sure my family too must have seen at some point of time. Everybody is aware of the show and what happens on it. Plus, a few best friends of my wife Sunita are die hard fans of the show.''

The actor, who refused to stop interacting with the media despite the PRs and even host Munawar Faruqui asking the media to stop was irked after a journalist asked him if he was 'ready for the trolling' that will come upon replacing Salman Khan. The actor said, ''I expected a smart question, well, what about the trolling? kar lo yaar jo kar na hai.''

While Anil Kapoor's energetic presence spoke volumes about his upcoming stint as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 3 and only grew our anticipation further, Munawar Faruqui as the event host served only bland and stretched gig which was full of fumbles, something which is totally contradicting to Munawar's screen presence that gets the crowd cheering. The comedian's leg was also pulled by Anil Kapoor, who called his gig 'scripted.'

Post Chandrika Dixit, aka, the famous Wadapao girl being introduced as the first confirmed contestant of the show, the event then came to an end, only igniting our anticipation for the show further.