Who Is Chandrika Dixit? Know About Viral Delhi Vada Pav Girl, The First CONFIRMED Contestant Of Bigg Boss OTT 3

Chandrika Dixit, aka the viral 'vada pav' girl of Delhi, is the first confirmed contestant of Anil Kapoor's upcoming reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. On Tuesday, the makers of the show gave a glimpse of Chandrika at an event in Mumbai, however, they did not reveal her identity.

Chandrika is also yet to react to her participation in the show. She was spotted at Mumbai airport earlier this week with her husband.

All you need to know about Chandrika aka viral 'vada pav' girl

Chandrika is a former Haldiram employee. After quitting the job, she started serving the popular Mumbai snack, vada pav, in Delhi, with her husband and relatives. However, she went viral after videos of her breakdown surfaced on social media platforms.

In one of her most viral videos, Chandrika was seen alleging harassment from Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials. She claimed that they had demanded more money from her despite her payment of Rs 35,000. She charges Rs 40 for one vada pav in Delhi's Sainik Vihar area.

After her videos went viral, people queues up at her stall to interact with her. She often gets mobbed by YouTubers and food vloggers. Recently, she also opened a new cafe in Delhi.

Several social media personalities like Sunny Arya, Puneet Superstar, and Nagpur's 'Dolly Chaiwala' aka Sunil Pati have extended their support to Chandrika.

A few days back, Chandrika made headlines for her rude behaviour and a fake claim about her being arrested by local police. Videos of her ugly spat with other street vendors had also surfaced.

A couple of months back, she was also spotted driving a luxury car, which attracted attention of social media users. A video of her seated in a Ford Mustang surfaced online and went viral within no time.