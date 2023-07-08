Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev CONFESSES Love To Falaq Naaz; Will She Accept His Feelings?

Amid all the fights and drama, Bigg Boss OTT 2 seems to have found a glimmer of romance. Avinash Sachdev, a contestant in the popular reality show, has recently confessed his feelings for fellow participant Falaq Naaz.

However, it remains uncertain whether his affection will be reciprocated or if he will end up in the dreaded friend zone. A viral video capturing this emotional moment has left fans of the show buzzing with anticipation.

Since its inception, Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been marked by heated arguments, tears, and loud altercations among the contestants. But amidst the chaos, the show has been lacking in the love department.

The initial sparks of romance ignited by Jad Hadid seem to have faded away. Nevertheless, Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz have emerged as potential new pair, catching the attention of their housemates and viewers alike.

AVINASH CONFESSES HIS FEELINGS TO FALAQ

The video that surfaced from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house captures Avinash Sachdev pouring his heart out to Falaq Naaz. He admits that he developed feelings for her during their time together in the house and wanted to share his emotions while still a part of the show.

Falaq Naaz, however, doesn't give a definitive response. Instead, she inquires whether Avinash has confided in Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid. Avinash reveals that he hasn't.

JIYA SHANKAR ERUPTS WITH JOY

In yet another viral video from the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, Avinash Sachdev can be seen informing Jiya Shankar and Jad Hadid about his confession to Falaq Naaz. Jiya's excitement reaches its peak as she erupts in joy.

Avinash discloses that Falaq expressed that her focus and priorities lie elsewhere at the moment.

In response, Avinash clarifies that he wasn't expecting an immediate answer from her. He simply wanted to share his feelings to avoid any regrets in future, especially if he were to be eliminated.

The question that lingers now is whether Avinash has been relegated to the friend zone.

As the audience eagerly awaits the next episodes of Bigg Boss OTT 2, the revelation of Avinash Sachdev's feelings for Falaq Naaz has added a new layer of intrigue to the show. Will their bond evolve into something more meaningful, or will Avinash find himself consigned to a platonic friendship? Only time will tell.