 Bigg Boss Marathi 5: Aarya Jadhao SLAPS Nikki Tamboli During Heated Tussle, Fans Demand Eviction
Arbaaz Patel came to Nikki's support and he too was heard telling other housemates that Aarya slapped Nikki

Updated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 09:09 PM IST
The latest episode of Bigg Boss Marathi 5 saw some high-voltage drama after contestant Aarya Jadhao slapped Nikki Tamboli during a heated argument. It was during the captaincy task when the two locked horns and it ended with Aarya breaking the most important rule of the game show.

During the captaincy task, Aarya and Nikki got into a fight after the former blocked the door to protect the diamond inside. As Nikki tried to enter the room, the former refused, and it led to the two arguing and pushing each other.

It was then that in the heat of the moment, Aarya slapped Nikki and the latter did not waste even a single second to raise the issue and demand justice from Bigg Boss. "Bigg Boss, she has hit me! She has hit me!" Nikki shouted while walking through the house.

Arbaaz Patel came to Nikki's support and he too was heard telling other housemates that Aarya slapped Nikki. Aarya, however, remained nonchalant.

The incident did not go down well with fans, who demanded Aarya's eviction for breaking the house rule. "She has no right to stay in Bigg Boss," a user wrote, while another commented, "This is blatant violation of rules...how can she slap?"

Bigg Boss will now announce his decision in Friday's episode if Aarya will be ousted from the house, jailed inside or be nominated for the rest of the season.

This is not the first time that Nikki has made headlines inside the Bigg Boss Marathi 5 house. The actress, who was earlier a part of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14, was slammed by host Riteish Deshmukh in the current show for disrespecting the people of Maharashtra and Marathi culture via her actions.

Earlier too, Nikki and Aarya were seen getting into an ugly physical fight during one of the tasks.

