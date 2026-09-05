'Bigg Boss Ko Beech Mein Intervene Karna Pada': Tanya Mittal Recalls Edited Media Round Of Salman Khan-Hosted Show |

Tanya Mittal penned a long note about how she felt on the Media Day inside the Bigg Boss house. Tanya claimed that since Bigg Boss 20 is starting from tomorrow (Sunday, September 6), she is reminded of how she felt while inside the house. Uploading the clip of media people questioning her, Bigg Boss 19 fame Tanya wrote, "As Bigg Boss shuru ho raha hai kal se, pata nahi kyun itni saari yaadein ek saath dimaag mein daud rahi hain."

She called the Media round day to be the day that she can not ever forget. She recalled how her excitement turned into disappointment after media hit her with brutal questions. Tanya added in her post that the entire Bigg Boss house was against her and it had been more than 90 days. After she heard about the media round, Tany claimed that she was excited thinking "Aaj Mumbai ki media mujhse milne aa rahi hai."

Recalling what happened to her, Tanya added, "Lekin jo hua, uske liye main bilkul tayyar nahi thi. Aaj bhi yaad hai… mere “Jai Shri Ram” bolne par hansna, mere upar tanz kasna. Sawal sahi ya galat nahi hote, unhe poochne ka tareeka hota hai. Aur us din har sawaal aisa lag raha tha jaise mujhe samajhne ke liye nahi, mujhe giraane ke liye poocha ja raha ho."

Tanya claimed that she realised in that moment that everyone haated her. She recalled going back to the house and crying and asking herself that what wrong she did that made everyone hate her so much.

She further went on to explain that the episodes viewers see are edited and recalled that there was one moment ffrom the media roudnb that was not even telecasted. She wrote, "Aap logon tak jo episode pahunchta hai, woh edit hokar aata hai. Shayad aap nahi jaante ki us media round ka ek hissa telecast bhi nahi hua tha. Bahut saari baatein rok di gayi thi. Mahaul itna bhaari tha ki Bigg Boss ko bhi beech mein intervene karna pada."

Tanya reflected on how the difficult Media Day ultimately became a learning experience for her. She said the experience made her realise that the reality of the Bigg Boss house is far more challenging than what viewers see on television. Looking back, she felt that being isolated and facing criticism taught her that disagreement does not always mean hatred, while being different can sometimes feel lonely. She also acknowledged the power of words, saying they can “bana bhi sakte hain aur tod bhi sakte hain.” Tanya added that the experience made her “thodi aur soft,” “thodi aur empathetic” and “thodi aur samajhdaar,” as she learned that sometimes life teaches its most important lessons through pain rather than love.