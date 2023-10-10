 Bigg Boss Kannada: Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar Enters The Show, Complaint Lodged
Recently, Karnataka Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar entered the Bigg Boss Kannada house.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 03:19 PM IST
article-image
Bigg Boss Kannada: Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar Enters The Show, Complaint Lodged | Photo Via Instagram

Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 premiered on October 8, 2023. Hosted by the actor Kiccha Sudeep, recently, Karnataka Congress MLA Pradeep Eshwar entered the reality house, which sparked controversy among the audience on social media.

It was stated that MLA Pradeep Eshwar entered Bigg Boss Kannada as a new contestant; however, the makers clarified on Monday that he had appeared as a "motivational speaker."

After exiting the Bigg Boss house, the MLA Pradeep Eshwar stated that the money he received for his appearance as a guest would be donated to an orphanage.

Check it out:

The Vande Mataram Social Service Organization issued a complaint saying, “Pradeep Eshwar is a legislator from Chikkaballapur constituency. He is getting a salary from the state government, and he needs to respond to the grievances of the people of his constituency at any given point."

"Without realising the responsibility, the MLA Pradeep Eshwar had gone to participate in an entertainment reality programme," said the complaint.

Meanwhile, speaking to News 18, MLA Pradeep Eshwar talked about his decision to participate in Bigg Boss Kannada and said, “I was a motivational speaker there. I am proud of myself; I don’t care."

The contestants of Bigg Boss Kannada include Namrata Gowda, Abhinav Viswanathan, Bhumika Basavaraj, Vinay Gowda, Gaurish Akki, Dona Pratap, Rakshak Bullet, Sangeeta Sringeri, Snake Shyam, Komal, Charlie Schwana, Neetu Vanajakshi, and Siri, aka Sirija.

