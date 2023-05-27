Bigg Boss fame Sofia Hayat undergoes 'massive operation' for cyst removal: 'Intestines were laid out on my tummy, couldn't walk & pee'

Actress, singer and television personality Sofia Hayat, who is known for her stint on 'Bigg Boss 7', recently underwent, what she claimed to be, a "massive operation" to remove a cyst from her abdomen. She said that she was in excruciating pain, so much so that she was not even able to walk, sneeze and pee.

Sofia did a photoshoot for herself, flaunting the surgery scar across her belly.

She also wrote that the surgery showed her who her real well-wishers were, adding that her own family did not stand by her side when she was struggling with her health.

Sofia Hayat undergoes cyst-removal surgery

Sofia penned a lengthy note along with her pictures showing off her surgery scar and wrote that she was now on her road to recovery.

"I am very proud of what I have gone through to get to this point where my energy has fully returned after the massive operation, where my Intestines where literally laid out on my tummy and a 7cm benign cyst was removed," she wrote.

She went on to say that she has no family to look after her, and that it was her house help and her neighbours who took care of her. "My body was not allowing me to walk, pee, sneeze, get out of bed or carry anything," she shared.

"After 5 days in hospital, I had 3 weeks of being in bed. I was alone during this time. I had neighbours who walked my dogs for me and helped me. Even my house keeper helped me when I went for a walk outside my house. After 10 metres my body started shaking and I could not walk anymore. Luckily I had my phone on me and called her," she wrote.

'Saw who were the fakes in my life'

Sofia went on to say that in difficult times like these, one knows who truly care and who don't and the same happened with her.

"I saw those who were the fakes in my life. They were my own family. They have always been like that, so it's no surprise. Recently, I gave certain members of my family help, money etc.. And then I receive nothing form them. I have decided not to give them anymore of me," she shared.

Sofia went on to reveal that actress Udita Goswami was among the many people who helped her. She stated that the actress even asked her to stay at her place so that she could take care of Sofia.

"I need no one to accept me, for I am stunning. Never need anyone's acceptance. When your heart is pure, God accepts you. That's all you need," she opined.