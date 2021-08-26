'Karan Johar is worse than Salman Khan': Sofia Hayat slams 'Bigg Boss OTT' for 'promoting violence and nepotism'

Former 'Bigg Boss' contestant and controversy queen Sofia Hayat recently opened up about 'Bigg Boss OTT' and bashed Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is hosting the reality show.

Netizens and several celebrities are unhappy with Karan's hosting style in back-to-back two 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episodes.

In an interview with ETimes, Sofia said that Karan is worse than Salman Khan as the host of the show. She also said that they promote violence and nepotism.

She also added that the show incites violent behaviour and aggression.

Sofia believes that Karan is playing up to the old ways of insulting people to get high TRPs, adding that it's an old formula of Bigg Boss.

The 'Bigg Boss 7' contestant, who practices spirituality now, said that India is the land of spirituality, where there is a religious dharma to not harm anyone and according to her, Karan and Bigg Boss are going against this dharma.

She said that they are insulting Gods will of peace and love and they are promoting violence, nepotism, swearing, and disrespect of humanity.

Sofia said she would never go on such a show again as it encourages people to get angry and hurt people.

'Bigg Boss OTT', is a six-week digital spinoff of the popular and one of the most controversial reality shows on television.

The audience can see the contestants 24*7 through a live feed and even dole out punishments to them. The televised version, 'Bigg Boss 15', will continue to be hosted by Salman Khan.

Meanwhile, for those unversed, Sofia had announced that she had become a nun back in 2016. However, a year later, Hayat married Romanian interior designer, Vlad Stanescu. The couple split in 2018 after Sofia accused Vlad of lying about several important things.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:54 PM IST