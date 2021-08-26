Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat opens up about his divorce with Ridhi Dogra, says 'I was on the verge of breaking'

Actor Raqesh Bapat opened up to Shamita Shetty about his divorce with wife Ridhi Dogra in the latest episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

Raqesh and Shamita, who have been making headlines for their mushy moments, recently opened up to each other about their personal lives.

In the latest episode, the duo was seen talking to each other in the garden area. Raqesh poured his heart out to Shetty about the ups and downs he has faced in his life. The TV actor said that he has anxiety issues and spoke about how his divorce from Ridhi Dogra and his father's death affected him.

Bapat said that he has gone without sleeping 'for two weeks at a stretch'. The actor revealed that his mother and sister were very worried about him and had taken him to Pune.

"I was on the verge of breaking," he said.

ALSO READ Raqesh Bapat, Ridhi Dogra confirm their separation after 7 years of marriage

For the unversed, 'Maryada – Lekin Kab Tak' actors Raqesh Bapat and Ridhi Dogra decided to part ways in 2019 after seven years of marriage. The couple had issued a joint statement announcing their separation. It read: "Yes, we are living separately… We are two best friends who may not be a couple anymore."

Speaking of Raqesh and Shamita's growing closeness, the actors are often seen spending time with each other in the 'Bigg Boss' house.

Recently, talking about their bond, Raqesh said, "Ek connection banna shuru hua humara. Aaj abhi iss level par pohocha hai connection humara ki ek maturity ke saath hum cheezon ko dekhte hai, ek understanding hai ek doosre ki taraf. Ek sense of belonging jise kehte hai woh shayad tumhare saath ho raha hai mera."

Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat have been saved by the audience from the nominations.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 01:55 PM IST