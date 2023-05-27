Rahul Vaidya's MASSIVE weight loss transformation in pics: 18 hours fasting to only water once a week

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 27, 2023
Singer and 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant Rahul Vaidya has finally opened up on his drastic physical transformation after leaving fans breathless with a shirtless picture on his social media recently.
While fans wondered about the secret behind his fit physique, the singer has finally revealed it all, and the regime is not for the weak-hearted.
The singer recently posted a series of shirtless pictures on his social media, giving a glimpse of his physical transformation
In an interview with HT, Rahul revealed that he fasts for 18 hours a day, for six days a week
And on the 7th day, he survives just on water
Intermittent fasting has been the trend these days, and while it is effective, Rahul opined that it should be done under the supervision of an expert
He shared that he could not perform heavy workout due to a back injury and that is when he was introduced to intermittent fasting
"You just have to divert yourself from cravings and tell yourself that there is more to this world than just eating," he said.
