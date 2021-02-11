'Bigg Boss' contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee speaks about her love for the reality show

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who made her debut as a protagonist in 2010 with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has come a long way since then. The actress is incredibly etched in the minds of almost every household in India as Gopi bahu, the ideal daughter-in-law. She spent a short time on Bigg Boss 13, but it was enough to create buzz and sensation for months even after the show ended. And, now, the actress has entered season 14 of the show after Eijaz Khan made the exit a few weeks back. Before entering the house, Devoleena sat with us for a chat about her plans for the show. Excerpts from the interaction:

How has been the journey so far?

It has been good. I am enjoying every part of my life. I have many offers as of now but I am not in a hurry for signing any fiction. Travel is the need of the hour for me and I had few plans, but Bigg Boss came to my way and I am enjoying it.