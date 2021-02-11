'Bigg Boss' contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee speaks about her love for the reality show

Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who made her debut as a protagonist in 2010 with Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, has come a long way since then. The actress is incredibly etched in the minds of almost every household in India as Gopi bahu, the ideal daughter-in-law. She spent a short time on Bigg Boss 13, but it was enough to create buzz and sensation for months even after the show ended. And, now, the actress has entered season 14 of the show after Eijaz Khan made the exit a few weeks back. Before entering the house, Devoleena sat with us for a chat about her plans for the show. Excerpts from the interaction:
How has been the journey so far?
It has been good. I am enjoying every part of my life. I have many offers as of now but I am not in a hurry for signing any fiction. Travel is the need of the hour for me and I had few plans, but Bigg Boss came to my way and I am enjoying it.
Why did you take the decision of going to BB house again?
Bigg Boss has been my favourite show as an audience. Last year I had to leave midway, so I thought of going again and enjoying it. My mother suggested that I take this opportunity.
Have you made any strategies for the game?
Strategies don’t work and not even your experience of watching the show. The format is unpredictable. You can only survive if you are smart about making decisions based on the situation. Once you do the show it makes you a strong personality for life.
Do you think you have more benefits and chances to win compared to other candidates since you know the game now?
I think I am just a proxy and once Eijaz (Khan) returns I will have to move out. Even if I would have entered as Devo, the chance to win never increases as the audiences are connected to people already staying in. It is actually a challenge to win them from others.
Who do you think is your competition in the house?
Rubina (Dilaik) is very strong if I see her as a contestant, but she is sweet too from what I have learned watching her.
BB surely gives a great deal of recognition, would you like to take up films in future since many TV actors have made the big the switch?
People already know me as Gopi (from Saath Nibhaana Saathiya) and they love me. After doing last season people know me as Devoleena and I was like now Gopi has been forgotten. But during my comeback as Gopi in the second season of the show, I realised Gopi was evergreen and the audience still knows her and loves her. So I will say both shows gave me certain recognition and won’t give credit to one particular work. As far as working in movies is concerned, of course every actor dreams to shine on the big screen so someday may be.
There have been discussions on pay parity among male and female actors. What are your views on that?
So far I think pay parity is not an issue in TV, but yes if it comes I am an ardent believer of equality.