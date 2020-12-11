Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan Gabru says Devoleena Bhattacharjee is 'trying to gain publicity'; rubbishes her claims

After Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee allegations that her close friend, late actress Divya Bhatnagar, was a victim of domestic violence by her husband Gagan Gabru, the latter has shared a video rubbishing the claims.
Gagan took to his Instagram to share throwback videos of his late wife and wrote in Hindia, "Ye thi meri Divya, jiske liye kuch log bol rahe hain ke maine issey jabardasti shaadi kari, mentally torture kara, jisko maine kamre main bandh rakha, gaaliyan di, maara peeta aur shaadi ke baad naukrani bana kar rakha."
In another video, he lashed out at Devoleena, his late wife's brother Devashsih Bhatnangar and her mother for levelling false accusations on him.
Gagan said that Devoleena Bhattacharjee had broken all the ties with her former co-star because the latter was going through a financial crunch. Accusing her of 'trying to gain publicity' by 'mocking' Divya Bhatnagar's death, Gagan Gabru said, "Devoleena accepted in her video that she wasn't around Divya for four years, but it was more than six years that she wasn't in touch with her except the day she came to visit their place. Why didn't you talk to me directly and accuse me of domestic violence then?"
Gagan also slammed Divya's brother Devashsih for 'getting lies out in the media to become famous'. He questioned Devashsish about why he had kept mum about his sister's letter that he allegedly found in her cupboard.
Attacking Devoleena, he said, "I have better aukat than you. I don't need publicity. You need it. Where were you when Divya needed you when she was in financial trouble? You were scared she'd seek help from you. Shame on you and Divya's family."
Claiming that it was only him who stayed by his late wife's side during financial crisis, Gagan Gabru said that the 'Yeh rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actress kept her gold on mortgage because her family was in debt.
Gagan has also said that he was in touch with his wife and and Divya Bhatnanagar's family had stopped him from meeting his wife at the hospital.