Divya Bhatnagar's husband Gagan Gabru says Devoleena Bhattacharjee is 'trying to gain publicity'; rubbishes her claims

In another video, he lashed out at Devoleena, his late wife's brother Devashsih Bhatnangar and her mother for levelling false accusations on him.

Gagan said that Devoleena Bhattacharjee had broken all the ties with her former co-star because the latter was going through a financial crunch. Accusing her of 'trying to gain publicity' by 'mocking' Divya Bhatnagar's death, Gagan Gabru said, "Devoleena accepted in her video that she wasn't around Divya for four years, but it was more than six years that she wasn't in touch with her except the day she came to visit their place. Why didn't you talk to me directly and accuse me of domestic violence then?"

Gagan also slammed Divya's brother Devashsih for 'getting lies out in the media to become famous'. He questioned Devashsish about why he had kept mum about his sister's letter that he allegedly found in her cupboard.

Attacking Devoleena, he said, "I have better aukat than you. I don't need publicity. You need it. Where were you when Divya needed you when she was in financial trouble? You were scared she'd seek help from you. Shame on you and Divya's family."