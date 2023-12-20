Bigg Boss 7 Telugu Winner Pallavi Prashanth Untraceable After Hyderabad Police Files Case Against Him & His Fans

Bigg Boss 7 Telugu winner Pallavi Prashanth has landed himself in trouble after the grand finale of the reality show. On Sunday (December 17), the YouTuber was announced as the winner of the show whereas actor Amardeep Chowdary became the first runner-up. For those unversed, Pallavi Prashanth's fans and supporters vandalised the cars of other contestants and celebrities who graced the grand finale episode.

Post the incident, Hyderabad police booked Pallavi Prashanth and his fans for creating nuisance and ruckus outside Annapurna Studios in the wee hours of Monday. Several viral videos and pictures show people gathered around the studio four-wheeler. The mob is also seen smashing the windshield and breaking the mirrors of Amardeep's car and other vehicles.

Fans also pelted stones on buses and private vehicles. Cases have been registered against Pallavi Prashant and his followers and the accused are being identified based on CCTV footage.

According to several media reports, police reached Pallavi Prashanth's village to look for him, however, it is said that the YouTuber absconded in the wake of his arrest news. His mobile phone is also switched off and the whereabouts of Pallavi Prashant are not known yet.

The person who drove the car on that day, Sai Kiran, has reportedly been taken into custody.

Pallavi prashanth fans abusing amar and totally damaging amardeep car



Game ni game la chudandi prashanth fans #biggbosstelugu7 pic.twitter.com/aEpjBdVpJM — telugu guy (@nthony_venky) December 17, 2023

Ex-Bigg Boss Telugu contestants Ashwini Sree and Geetu Royal have also lodged complaints after their vehicles were damaged.

On Sunday, host Nagarjuna announced that Pallavi Prashanth received the maximum votes from the audiences. The YouTuber took home cash prize worth Rs 35 lakh. Arjun Ambati, Priyanka Jain, Shivaji and Prince Yawar were the other four finalists of the latest season.