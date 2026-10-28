Bigg Boss 20: Will Gullu Be Eliminated After Physical Altercation With Yung DSA? Fans Demand ‘Eviction’ - VIDEO

Will Gullu Be Eliminated After Physical Altercation With Yung DSA? Fans Demand ‘Eviction’ - VIDEO | X

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 20 shows a physical altercation between Gullu and Yung DSA, leaving viewers wondering whether Gullu could face elimination. This is not the first time a physical fight has raised questions about a contestant’s future on the show. During Nakul Dhull’s stint, he was eliminated following a similar incident. Will Bigg Boss take the same action against Gullu?

The altercation reportedly began during a task in which contestants had to fit inside a designated shaped board. Anyone left outside or dragged out would be eliminated from the task. The promo shows Scout pulling Gullu out of the board, prompting Yung to remark, “Bail buddhi ko ek number kheecha hai.”

Game Over For Gullu Aka Ullu 💀 #YungDSA #BiggBoss20 https://t.co/Aj5FUsUFdg — MC STAN ARMY 🦁🐅 (@abdisha66805687) October 28, 2026

This led to a war of words between Yung and Gullu, which soon escalated. The promo then shows Gullu charging towards Yung, hinting at a physical confrontation. The incident has sparked questions about whether Bigg Boss will take disciplinary action against Gullu or even eliminate him from the house. However, the promo does not confirm what action, if any, Bigg Boss will take.

Seeing today's promo, a user tweeted, "There is NO place for physical violence in the BiggBoss house! If Gullu crossed the line, he should be evicted." Another claimed, "Promo mein saaf-saaf dikh raha hai ki Gullu Jaan bujhkar Yung ko provoke Kar rha hai fir ush par haat utha raha hai. Audience want EVICTION Gullu." Another questioned the show, "Once again, Gullu got physical first and pushed another contestant, just like he did with Nakul. Still, Bigg Boss isn't taking any action against him WHY?"

@BiggBoss_Tak There is NO place for physical violence in the BiggBoss house! If #Gullu crossed the line, he SHOULD be evicted. No excuses, no special treatment! Makers, prove you’re fair and stop the BIAS. #BiggBoss20 #BB20 — Nishita Sharma (@nishiparli1234) October 28, 2026

. Promo: main saaf-saaf dikh raha hai ki gullu Jaan bujhkar yung ko provoke Kar rha hai fir ush par haat utha raha hai. Audience want EVICTION gullu ... #BB20 #BiggBoss20 #YungDSA . https://t.co/AUMxJ2Gnjf — Raj_🎸 (@illusion_winn) October 28, 2026

Yung Vs Gullu Intense Fight Tomorrow 💀🔥 Once again, Gullu got physical first and pushed another contestant, just like he did with Nakul. Still, Bigg Boss isn't taking any action against him WHY?? #BiggBoss20 #NakulDhull #YungDSA #Gullu https://t.co/w3DDtPKnGb — ｡°✩ (@gumnaamladkii) October 28, 2026

Gullu was previously involved in a physical altercation with fellow contestant Nakul Dhull on Bigg Boss 20, following which Nakul was eliminated from the show. The latest promo showing Gullu charging at Yung DSA has now raised questions about whether Bigg Boss will take a similar disciplinary step against Gullu. While viewers are wondering if he could face eviction over the incident, it remains to be seen what action Bigg Boss will take.