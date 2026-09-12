Bigg Boss 20: Mary Kom Faces Backlash For 'Disregarding' Other Athletes, Netizens Label Six-Time World Champion 'Ghamandi' | X

Bigg Boss 20 contestants were seen discussing and admiring Mary Kom’s achievements. However, a statement by the six-time World Champion in the latest episode of Salman Khan-hosted show did not sit well with several viewers, with many accusing her of “disregarding” other athletes while highlighting her own achievements.

Mary Kom Faces Backlash For Her 'Mera Jaisa Koi Achieve Nahi Kiya' Remark

During a conversation with Mary, Qazi Touqeer recalled some of the Indian women athletes who have made the nation proud. He said, “Hamare yaha sports mein kon kon ladki ne kamal kiya hai, Sania Mirza also did great, Sania Nehwal...” Mary interrupted and said, “Lekin mere jaisa koi achieve nahi kiya.” She then pointed out that she is a six-time World Champion.

Mary’s remarks soon sparked a debate on social media, with several viewers questioning the way she compared her achievements with those of other athletes. One user wrote, “Mary Kom disregarding other players & calling herself the greatest came across as narcissistic (sic).”

Qazi is praising the female athletes & then Mary Kom aunty is being alty!!! Bhai whats wrong in praising others without demeaning? They are not even from your sports which you do take part! Ridiculous! #BiggBoss20 #BB20 #QaziTouqeer pic.twitter.com/VtwiOU35bd — Nishat Rahman (@nishat_rahman) September 11, 2026

Mary Kom disregarding other players & calling herself the greatest came across as narcissistic. #BiggBoss20 — শর্বরী (@PratiksAngel) September 11, 2026

I respect Mary kom whatever she achieved in her life but bohat ghamandi and full of herself hai😒



She should respect other athletes as well#Biggboss20 #Bb20 — S (@illegaldaaru) September 11, 2026

Another viewer said, “I respect Mary Kom whatever she achieved in her life but bohat ghamandi and full of herself hai,” adding that she should respect other athletes as well.

Mary kom has such an ego ew #biggboss20 #bb20 — row (@rowdvitto) September 11, 2026

Reacting to Mary repeatedly highlighting her achievements, another user wrote, “Mary Kom has such an ego.” Comparing her achievements with those of other Indian athletes, a viewer tweeted, “Why does Mary Kom keep shading other athletes man? Her best was bronze in Olympics, while PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu are silver medallists. I respect her for the glory she brought for our country but why put others down?”

Why does Mary Kom keep shading other athletes man? Her best was bronze in olympics, while PV Sindhu and Mirabai Chanu are silver Medalists.



I respect her for the glory she brought for our country but why put others down?#BiggBoss20 • #BB20 — karnataka. (@HaterKarnataka) September 11, 2026

The comments have since sparked a wider discussion among Bigg Boss 20 viewers about Mary Kom’s remarks and her comparison with other accomplished Indian women athletes.

Mary Kom Career

Mary Kom is regarded as one of India’s most accomplished boxers, having won the Women’s World Boxing Championships a record six times. She also created history at the London 2012 Olympics by winning a bronze medal in the 51kg category, becoming the first Indian woman boxer to win an Olympic medal. Over the course of her career, she has also won gold medals at the 2014 Asian Games and 2014 Commonwealth Games. Her contribution to Indian sport has been recognised with several honours, including the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna Award, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan.