'Isme Zindagi Kya Karega': Mary Kom Admits She Never 'Supported' Her Children; Esports Player ScoutOp Reacts

Mary Kom Admits She Never 'Supported' Her Children’s Gaming; ScoutOp Reacts |

In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 20, Mary Kom opened up about her children and admitted that she has not been very supportive of their interest in gaming. During a conversation with Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOp, Mary revealed that her children often play games throughout the night. She confessed that she does not want them to spend so much time gaming, to which ScoutOp, who earns his living through esports, suggested that she give them six months to a year to explore their potential and see if they can make a career out of it.

While discussing her children’s gaming habits, Mary told ScoutOp, “Isme zindagi kya karega. Kabhi maine support nahi kiya.” Hearing this, ScoutOp encouraged the Olympic medallist to support her children and give them some time to determine whether they are genuinely good at gaming.

Scout convincing Mary Kom to give time to her sons to do well in gaming !



This person is real OP #ScoutOp #TanmaySingh #BiggBoss20 pic.twitter.com/lB5Its4PEA — | Rahul |🖤🔥 (@ZayaSapne) September 8, 2026

The conversation then shifted to Mary’s achievements in boxing. Speaking about her own abilities, she confidently said, “Mera jaisa koi nahi hai.” ScoutOp then asked whether someone could become like her if they had the same mindset. Mary responded, “Sirf mindset nahi, will chahiye.”

She further added that even her own children could not become like her, saying, “Mera bachcha log bhi nahi ban sakte” like her.

Mary Kom has four children with her former husband, K Onler Kom (Karung Onkholer). The couple married in 2005 and had twin sons, Rechungvar Kom and Khupneivar Kom, in 2007, followed by their third son, Prince Chungthanglen Kom, in 2013. In 2018, Mary and Onler adopted a daughter, Merilyn. As of 2026, the twins are around 19, Prince is around 13, and Merilyn is around 8. Reports state that Mary and Onler separated in December 2023.

In the latest episode, three contestants became the contenders for first captaincy. The new episodes of Bigg Boss 20 air every day at 9 pm on Jio Hotstar and at 10.30 pm on Colors TV.