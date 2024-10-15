Bigg Boss 18: ‘Don’t Teach Daddy How To Make Babies,’ Says Karanveer Mehra To Avinash Mishra After Duo Get Into Verbal Spat

Avinash Mishra and Karanveer Mehra are both emerging as strong contenders in the Bigg Boss 18 house. However, the former, who does not agree with Shilpa Shirodkar’s game on the show is often seen calling her out, which does not go very well with Karan.

In the episode of the show tonight, Avinash and Shilpa were seen clashing over house duties, where Shilpa was seen calling Eisha an intelligent girl and stated that Avinash tried to provoke her to not the duties.

It was during this conversation when Avinash was seen asking everyone to clean the tea pot and stated that if he does not find the tea utensils clean next time, he will throw them away. Karanveer, who was listening to all of this did not quite like Avinash’s tone. He schooled the actor was saying so, post which both Avinash and Karan got into a verbal spat. Karan called Avinash ‘Ashish’ and when the latter retaliated, Karan stated that nobody knows him. It was during this spat that Karan was also seen remarking ‘Don’t teach daddy how to make babies.’ He said, “You are number 37. Tere jaise 36 logo ko abhi sidha kar ke aaraha hoon.”

Later, when Eisha confronted Karanveer and stated that it looked bad on his part to call Avinash ‘show se nikala hua ladka,’ Karanveer stated that he did not like the way Avinash spoke to Shilpa.