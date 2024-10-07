Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Reveals Binge Watching Season 17 Of Show, Says, 'Munawar Faruqui Was Mastermind' (Exclusive)

Alice Kaushik, who has now ventured in the Bigg Boss 18 house, got in an exclusive conversation with The Free Press Journal and spoke about her decision to enter the show, boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon's reaction, who will she miss the most and a lot more.

Congratulations for Bigg Boss 18. Your name has been associated with the show before too. But now that you have finally decided to take it up, what has been the reason?

Yes, my name has been associated with the show before too but I did not do do it because I did not watch the show before. Last year, I binge watched the entire season and I thought maybe I can give it a shot too. I loved the concept. Loved the show last season, it was interesting.

What did you find interesting about last season (Bigg Boss 17)?

The concept. I love the whole idea of being out there. I mean, you know, as actors we go on the sets, we work and then we packup. But here is there no cut, here we are going to be ourselves and we are going to be known for our real selves, so I thought, why not give it a try.

Bigg Boss is a show that can make or break you. Did you weigh the pros and cons before agreeing to participate in the show?

Yes you are right, Bigg Boss is a show that can both make and break me. But no I did not think of the pros and cons because honestly, I did not want to think much about anything before participating. I just wanted to go all in.

When you discussed the show being offered to you with Kanwar and your family, what was their reaction?

They were all very happy. All of them have been super happy for me and they are very eager to watch me on the show.

You will have to stay away from Kanwar and your family for a long time. Are you prepared for that?

I think nobody can ever be prepared for that. Nobody can be fully prepared to stay away from their loved ones. But even when we travel, we do stay away right? Haan ye baat alag hai ke yaha toh contact bhi nahi hoga, toh lets see, waha jaa kar hi pata chalega.

There have been a few names that have been confirmed to be participating in the show. Who do you think will you gel with in that case?

I honestly do not know who all are going. Nor did I read or try to find out. Yes I have heard about Nia, but woh toh waha jaa kar hi pata chal payega ke kis ke sath I will get along.

What will you miss the most in the show?

I will miss being with my dog the most.

You mentioned binge watching Bigg Boss 17. Which contestant's game did you like the most?

I think Munawar played really well, like I think he truly was the master mind and he deserved to be the winner.

In that case, will you too walk on Munawar's footsteps and try to be the master mind this season?

(Giggles) Let's see how things unfold. I don't know if I will be the master mind or no.