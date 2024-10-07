 Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Opens Up About Father's Suicide & Mother's Death, Says, 'Shoot Se Jab Ghar..'
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Opens Up About Father's Suicide & Mother's Death, Says, 'Shoot Se Jab Ghar..'

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Opens Up About Father's Suicide & Mother's Death, Says, 'Shoot Se Jab Ghar..'

Alice Kaushik, speaking to Salman Khan on the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 18 opened up on her father committing suicide and her mother passing away years later. Alice is known for her stint in Star Plus' Pandya Store.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 01:04 AM IST
article-image

The premiere of Bigg Boss 18 has indeed been a grand one. With contestants introducing themselves to host Salman Khan, it was Alice Kaushik's introduction which compelled the superstar to call her the winner of the show.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami On Rajan Shahi Ousting Him From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, ‘Wo Mujse...
article-image

Alice, who was the 18th contestant on the show this year confidently declared her vision to be only on the trophy. Salman then revealed that there is pain hidden behind Alice's smile and then went ahead to play an AV of the actress where she opened up about a tough childhood. The actress in this AV reveals that she was very close to her father growing up but one fine day she got the news of his suicide. The actress then goes ahead to state that she was just grappling and coming to terms with suddenly losing her father and then a few years later, she also lost her mother. The Pandya Store fame says that her mother remarried and that growing up she did not stay with her physically, but she at least knew that her mother was there. The actress then is seen breaking down in tears. She reveals that when she goes back home from shoot, she finds the house empty and it eats her up. She reveals that she has no one to look after her.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Reveals Binge Watching Season 17 Of Show, Says, 'Munawar Faruqui Was...
article-image

Upon listening to the AV, Salman tells Alice that she can definitely win the show. He advises her to stay strong and is seen motivating her. Moments later, Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik are announced as the finalists of the show and it is revealed to the housemates later when they enter the house.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 18: BJP Leader Tejinder Pal Reveals Going To Smriti Irani To Convince Girlfriend's Father...
article-image

FPJ Shorts
Assam Government Launches 'Nijut Moina' Scheme For Girl Child To Eradicate Dropouts And Child Marriage By 2026
Assam Government Launches 'Nijut Moina' Scheme For Girl Child To Eradicate Dropouts And Child Marriage By 2026
Mumbai: City Cyber Helpline Recovers ₹114.36 Crore For Fraud Victims In 9 Months
Mumbai: City Cyber Helpline Recovers ₹114.36 Crore For Fraud Victims In 9 Months
Mumbai Metro-3: MMRCL Offers Seamless Network Connectivity From Aarey JVLR To BKC
Mumbai Metro-3: MMRCL Offers Seamless Network Connectivity From Aarey JVLR To BKC
Mumbai: Murder Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Sachin Kurmi Linked To Political Rivalry; 3 Arrested
Mumbai: Murder Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Sachin Kurmi Linked To Political Rivalry; 3 Arrested
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Opens Up About Father's Suicide & Mother's Death, Says, 'Shoot Se Jab...

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Opens Up About Father's Suicide & Mother's Death, Says, 'Shoot Se Jab...

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Reveals Binge Watching Season 17 Of Show, Says, 'Munawar Faruqui Was...

Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Reveals Binge Watching Season 17 Of Show, Says, 'Munawar Faruqui Was...

Bigg Boss 18: BJP Leader Tejinder Pal Reveals Going To Smriti Irani To Convince Girlfriend's Father...

Bigg Boss 18: BJP Leader Tejinder Pal Reveals Going To Smriti Irani To Convince Girlfriend's Father...

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami On Rajan Shahi Ousting Him From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, ‘Wo Mujse...

Bigg Boss 18: Shehzada Dhami On Rajan Shahi Ousting Him From Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, ‘Wo Mujse...

Keanu Reeves Spins Out Of Track During Pro Motor Racing Debut In London, Escapes Injury (VIDEO)

Keanu Reeves Spins Out Of Track During Pro Motor Racing Debut In London, Escapes Injury (VIDEO)