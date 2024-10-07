Bigg Boss 18: Alice Kaushik Opens Up About Father's Suicide & Mother's Death, Says, 'Shoot Se Jab Ghar..'

The premiere of Bigg Boss 18 has indeed been a grand one. With contestants introducing themselves to host Salman Khan, it was Alice Kaushik's introduction which compelled the superstar to call her the winner of the show.

Alice, who was the 18th contestant on the show this year confidently declared her vision to be only on the trophy. Salman then revealed that there is pain hidden behind Alice's smile and then went ahead to play an AV of the actress where she opened up about a tough childhood. The actress in this AV reveals that she was very close to her father growing up but one fine day she got the news of his suicide. The actress then goes ahead to state that she was just grappling and coming to terms with suddenly losing her father and then a few years later, she also lost her mother. The Pandya Store fame says that her mother remarried and that growing up she did not stay with her physically, but she at least knew that her mother was there. The actress then is seen breaking down in tears. She reveals that when she goes back home from shoot, she finds the house empty and it eats her up. She reveals that she has no one to look after her.

Upon listening to the AV, Salman tells Alice that she can definitely win the show. He advises her to stay strong and is seen motivating her. Moments later, Vivian Dsena and Alice Kaushik are announced as the finalists of the show and it is revealed to the housemates later when they enter the house.