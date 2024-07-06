Bigg Boss 17's Sunny Aryaa Burns Hand In Fire Accident After Gas Balloon Explosion, Shares Health Update (VIDEO)

Sunny Aryaa, who is known for his hilarious YouTube channel, Tehelka Prank, recently burned his hand after a gas balloon explosion in Delhi.

He took to his Instagram handle to share a health update and wrote in Hindi, "All is well with your blessings and love." In the video, he can be heard saying, "Bilkul ok hoon. Tension ki koi baat nahi hai."

Check out the video:

According to Times Now, Sunny and his wife were celebrating their brand-new car's arrival at their Delhi residence. His wife, Deepika Aryaa, was seen holding several gas balloons in her hand.

A fire erupted when Sunny went to light a matchbox, resulting in a significant explosion. The YouTuber sustained a hand injury and was rushed to the hospital, where his hand was bandaged. However, his wife did not sustain any burn injuries.

In the video Sunny shared, several fans gathered outside a hospital in Delhi, where he was receiving treatment.

Sunny shot to fame after he participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 17. He was thrown out of the show after he got into a fight with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar.

During the heated argument, Sunny even grabbed Kumar's collar and attempted to slap him, resulting in his shocking elimination. Host Karan Johar stated that Sunny broke 10 rules on the show by being aggressive several times.

The Student Of The Year director also labelled him a 'repeat offender' and said he had demonstrated an inability to control his anger.