 Bigg Boss 17's Sunny Aryaa Burns Hand In Fire Accident After Gas Balloon Explosion, Shares Health Update (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentBigg Boss 17's Sunny Aryaa Burns Hand In Fire Accident After Gas Balloon Explosion, Shares Health Update (VIDEO)

Bigg Boss 17's Sunny Aryaa Burns Hand In Fire Accident After Gas Balloon Explosion, Shares Health Update (VIDEO)

Sunny Aryaa was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 after he got into an ugly spat with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, July 06, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
article-image

Sunny Aryaa, who is known for his hilarious YouTube channel, Tehelka Prank, recently burned his hand after a gas balloon explosion in Delhi.

He took to his Instagram handle to share a health update and wrote in Hindi, "All is well with your blessings and love." In the video, he can be heard saying, "Bilkul ok hoon. Tension ki koi baat nahi hai."

Check out the video:

Read Also
'Har Baat Mein Acting Karta Hai': Tehelka Sunny Arya Opens Up On Abhishek Kumar's Mental Breakdown...
article-image
Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Sunny Aryaa Gets THROWN OUT Of The Show After Physical Fight With Abhishek Kumar
article-image

According to Times Now, Sunny and his wife were celebrating their brand-new car's arrival at their Delhi residence. His wife, Deepika Aryaa, was seen holding several gas balloons in her hand.

A fire erupted when Sunny went to light a matchbox, resulting in a significant explosion. The YouTuber sustained a hand injury and was rushed to the hospital, where his hand was bandaged. However, his wife did not sustain any burn injuries.

Read Also
Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar & Arun Mashettey Break Down, Bawl After Tehelka Gets Evicted For...
article-image

In the video Sunny shared, several fans gathered outside a hospital in Delhi, where he was receiving treatment.

Sunny shot to fame after he participated in the reality show, Bigg Boss 17. He was thrown out of the show after he got into a fight with co-contestant Abhishek Kumar.

During the heated argument, Sunny even grabbed Kumar's collar and attempted to slap him, resulting in his shocking elimination. Host Karan Johar stated that Sunny broke 10 rules on the show by being aggressive several times.

The Student Of The Year director also labelled him a 'repeat offender' and said he had demonstrated an inability to control his anger.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ranveer Singh Celebrates His 39th Birthday: A Look At His Iconic Fashion Moments

Ranveer Singh Celebrates His 39th Birthday: A Look At His Iconic Fashion Moments

Bigg Boss 17's Sunny Aryaa Burns Hand In Fire Accident After Gas Balloon Explosion, Shares Health...

Bigg Boss 17's Sunny Aryaa Burns Hand In Fire Accident After Gas Balloon Explosion, Shares Health...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Manish's Hit & Miss During Akshara's Death Anniversary...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhira & Manish's Hit & Miss During Akshara's Death Anniversary...

Salman Khan Wins Hearts For Waiting Patiently & Letting Influencer Radhika Seth Pose First At Ambani...

Salman Khan Wins Hearts For Waiting Patiently & Letting Influencer Radhika Seth Pose First At Ambani...

VIDEO: Javed Jaffrey's Daughter Alaviaa Hugs Justin Bieber On Stage During His Performance At Ambani...

VIDEO: Javed Jaffrey's Daughter Alaviaa Hugs Justin Bieber On Stage During His Performance At Ambani...