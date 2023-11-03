Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel Calls Isha Malviya's Ex Abhishek Kumar 'Batameez,' Says He Feels 'Close' Bond With Salman Khan |

Bigg Boss reality show 17 has innumerable thrilling moments as the audiences can see contestants involved in street fight situations, which is a sight to witness this season. Recently, the viewers saw two wild card entrants, Samarth Jurel and Manasvi Mamgai, join the show.

Samarth was introduced by Bigg Boss as Isha Malviya's current boyfriend. Before entering Bigg Boss 17, the actor interacted with The Fress Journal; he talked about the show, his girlfriend, and much more.

How excited are you to enter as the wild card in the BB 17?

I’m very excited to enter Bigg Boss Season 17. More so, because I'm from Indore, obviously "Bahut bada wala fan hoon unka Salman sir ka, and I feel a close bond with him. I’m sure whenever Salman sir will come on the Weekend Ka Vaar. I will keep gazing at him (smiles.)

How manipulative are you?

As a wild card entrant, I’m excited and happy because I’m entering the second week. The show has just begun, so I will definitely get more time to be there and play the game. I’m surely going to play my game naturally and normally. I’m not going to put on, as that’s not me. Whatever I have in my heart, it’s there in my mouth.

You were dating Isha; obviously, you will create more thrilling moments. Are you entering with any intentions, like creating anger in Abhishek Kumar, who still loves Isha?

I have been dating Isha for the past year. Abhishek (Kumar) bahut batameeze karta hai. Needless to say, I will definitely try to teach him a lesson if at all he repeats his batameeze while I am inside.

Your take on love this gen, they fall in love and fall out easily, changing partners like covers if the books?

I will wait to learn over time. Also, I think I have been influenced by the older generation's romantic inclinations. Yet, I have to learn a lot about relationships, so wait and watch is my mantra for the future steps that I might adhere to in the near future.

What kind of lover are you—aggressive, submissive, or regressive?

Firstly, I haven’t understood the meaning of these tough words. Koi baat nahi main pyaar mein hoon dekhte hai aage aahe kya hota hai aur main kya karunga.

Today’s girls demand too much independence and stick to getting rightful woman empowerment. What’s your take on this?

Though I support feminism, ladkiyon ko sur par nahi chadana chahiye aur na hi jadna chahiye. It's better if both males and females know to maintain their limitations and live in their own space. The live-and-let-live mantra should be followed by both males and females.

What is your take on male chauvinists?

I am not male chauvinistic. I genuinely believe in giving equal rights to women and in a patriarchal society.

Lastly, I believe we are living in a patriarchal society still. Though amendments have been noted, there is still a need for huge changes in the thought process of patriarchal society. There should be no undeniable gender bias; both can run the family equally, sharing the burden.

