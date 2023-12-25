Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui Tells Mannara Chopra: 'Don't Call Me Your Friend'

Episode 72 witnessed the biggest showdown between two of the closest friends in the ongoing season of Bigg Boss 17.

From the looks of it, Munawar Faruqui and Mannara Chopra's equation has hit rock-bottom in the house. But, before we get there, let's do a quick recap over what happened through the episode.

The episode kicks off with the housemates embroiled in intense discussions about Captain Isha Malviya's perceived 'unfair' eviction of Aishwarya Sharma. Neil Bhatt expresses his frustration with Isha, taking it to a personal level. Samarth Jurel intervenes to defend Isha, leading to a heated argument between Neil and Samarth, with Neil dismissing Samarth's significance in the game as 'inconsequential'.

Simultaneously, Munawar tries to persuade Isha that her decision was unjust, leading to a confrontation where Isha also engages in an argument with Ayesha Khan. Ayesha advises Isha not to involve her in any issues related to Munawar.

In the meantime, Samarth appears rattled by his turbulent relationship with Isha. He confesses to being overlooked and feels ashamed of himself. Samarth believes that Isha opposes his perspectives and frequently interacts with her ex, Abhishek Kumar. This allegation drives Isha to tears.

Meanwhile, Mannara and Samarth decode Munawar and Ayesha's strategy on the show. Both assert that Munawar will take on the role of the obstacle king and ultimately outlast the game, while Ayesha has entered the house solely to ride on his fame.

The following morning, the housemates wake up to the delightful news of an unlimited supply of provisions for Christmas. During breakfast preparations, Munawar shares with Isha that he doesn't view Mannara as just a statistic. Meanwhile, Mannara and Samarth persist in their conversation about Ayesha and Munawar. Samarth body shames Ayesha by comparing her to ginger and also suggests that Munawar has a preference for women much younger than him.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek, Anurag Dobhal and Ayesha have a casual discussion in the garden where Ankita feels the need to again mention ex-boyfriend and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in the conversation. On the other hand, Ayesha gives a head massage to Anurag, which discomforts Munawar. Munawar and Ankita are later seen having an intense conversation over the former's perceived public image, following Ayesha and Nazila Sitaishi's allegations.

Later on, Mannara and Vicky Jain are observed discussing Ayesha's strategy, which appears to be aligned with Munawar. Mannara becomes quite expressive, going so far as to accuse Ayesha of lacking a personality or a game plan. She then involves Nazila in the conversation, triggering a visibly shocked reaction from Munawar. This leads to a heated confrontation, with Munawar accidentally knocking over a glass bottle in haste and injuring himself in the process. Mannara doesn't let go and launches a verbal tirade, also directing criticism at Ayesha, who is left visibly upset. Munawar vows that he will never engage or communicate with Mannara.

Is this the end of friendship or will we see the two reconcile their differences? Only time will tell.