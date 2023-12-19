Bigg Boss 17 Fame Khanzaadi Calls Ankita Lokhande 'BOSSY' |

Firoza Khan, fondly called as Khanzaadi has finally come out from the controversial Bigg Boss. In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, she tells about her tiff with Salman Khan, her equation with Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek and a lot more. Excerpts:

Do you feel people from Northeast don’t get opportunities?

Northeast people are very talented, everyone's doing so much. I have never been ungrateful about the show. I was not on social media but have a few fan following. I can see people are loving me unconditionally after coming out.

With what intentions did you enter the BB?

I wanted to find myself. BB has somewhere made me know who I am. I will move forward. I think I know my individuality now.

Big Boss is a huge platform, do you think this show has affected negatively?

Yes, people love to join this platform as contestants. People had a lot of expectations from me which I have come to know now. My journey inside the exit has been very tough. I am working on it. I have faced it all in the house but learned a lot.

If you get to enter into BB as a wild card, what changes would you like to bring about?

If at all I get a chance to join the show as wild card entry then, "Main sabki band bajana chahungi".

Do you think Salman is being strict with you as he has bashed you a few times?

He must have felt that I did something wrong but I am still trying to figure it out. I think I did get up and went inside, maybe that must have been my mistake. I am feeling sorry for whatever I did. I hope that he will understand me and will feel l am a changed person now.

What is your relationship with Ankita Lokhande?

Actually I just spoke about her nature; she feels superior. She gives bossy vibes sometimes but I respect her a lot and also address her as DI.

Manara has been your friend but many times she fought with you comment?

Manara has mood swings sometimes. She overdoes things and if she feels bad then she turns it into some issue and starts back biting.

What is your relationship status with Abhishek?

Definitely, yes we are friends and we do feel for each other. We had started to understand each other better but it is not like that I am going to date him. I believe, you cannot know a person just in two months.

Who according to you should win and who shouldn’t?

I feel Munnavvar, Abhishek and Ankita Di should win. They not only have passion but dedication as well. They have that fighting spirit. I feel Neil and Aishwarya should never win.