Bigg Boss 16's Archana Gautam Visits Sajid Khan's House To Celebrate Rakhi; Here's What Happened Next

Updated: Wednesday, August 30, 2023, 08:59 PM IST
article-image

The rocky journey of Archana Gautam & Sajid Khan's friendship on Bigg Boss 16 has evolved into a beautiful brother-sister bond.

This Raksha Bandhan, Archana surprised everyone as she visited Sajid Khan's house to tie him a ‘rakhi’. Yes, you read that right!

Archana couldn't contain her joy, sharing a glimpse of the moments of their reunion.

article-image

ARCHANA GAUTAM'S RAKSHA BANDHAN WITH SAJID KHAN

The duo's camaraderie was on full display as Sajid playfully quipped about the value of the rakhi gift stating it wasn’t ‘expensive’, while Archana brushed aside material worth saying they do not matter to her.

Archana recalled how they've stayed true to their promise of staying connected after the show. Their bond blossomed even when the cameras were off, and their friendship has only grown stronger.

Archana and Sajid also promised to ce;ebrate Raksha Bandhan together every year, further cementing their relationship.

Dressed in a charming pink salwar suit paired with statement earrings, Archana looked resplendent as she celebrated the occasion.

article-image

HER BOND WITH SAJID KHAN

Their journey to this endearing friendship wasn't without its hurdles. The duo's initial clashes in the Bigg Boss house gave way to a gradual understanding, with Sajid's sister, renowned filmmaker Farah Khan, joining in to root for Archana and steer her brother in the right direction.

To mark their journey, Archana hosted a grand post-show celebration, attended by Bollywood luminaries including Zeenat Aman, Rajkumarr Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Gauahar Khan. Archana is currently captivating audiences on "Khatron Ke Khiladi 13," demonstrating her adventurous side.

article-image

