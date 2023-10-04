Bigg Boss 16 Fame Archana Gautam EXPELLED From Congress Days After Getting Brutally Attacked In Delhi

Actress Archana Gautam, who shot to fame with her stint on Bigg Boss 16, and who was an active member of the Congress since 2021, has been expelled from the party, days after she was brutally attacked and thrashed in New Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh spokesperson of Congress, Anshu Awasthi, announced the decision made by the party and stated that Archana has been expelled from Congress for six years, due to "misconduct".

Reportedly, Archana was expelled from Congress in June 2023 itself, but the letter which announced her ouster from the national party has now surfaced in the public.

Congress cites 'frequent complaints of misbehaviour'

Awasthi stated that the action was taken against Archana as there were "frequent complaints" against her, citing misbehaviour and misconduct.

"There were frequent complaints of misconduct and misbehaviour from the party workers in Meerut unit who stood by her and supported her in the 2022 Assembly elections. Hence, the party’s disciplinary committee has decided to expel Archana Gautam from the party," Awasthi stated.

Awasthi also stated that a show cause notice was sent to Archana and she was given a week to respond to the allegations levelled against her. The actress has reportedly also failed to clear the dues of several vehicle owners whom she had hired during campaigning for UP legislative elections.

Archana thrashed by Congress workers

The news of Archana's expulsion from Congress comes days after she was brutally thrashed outside the party office in Delhi in broad daylight by workers of the party.

Her father and driver were assaulted too.

Several videos of the incident had gone viral on the internet in which Congress workers could be seen hitting Archana and her father, and even slamming her head to a car.

Bigg Boss 16 fame Archana Gautam and her father were allegedly beaten by the karyakartas of the Congress party.



They were stopped from entering the party office and were beaten at the gate itself.



Archana, who is a big supporter of the Congress party, was trying to enter the… pic.twitter.com/GeYV6YHfnl — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 29, 2023

The actress had claimed that she was visiting the office to congratulate party leader Priyanka Gandhi and national president Mallikarjun Kharge on the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill, but she was denied entry, and was attacked.

Archana had joined Congress in 2021 and she contested the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Legislative polls from Hastinapur. However, she lost the seat to BJP candidate Dinesh Khatik.

