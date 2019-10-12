Bigg Boss 13: Siddharth Shukla gets into dirty spat with Mahira Sharma

In the recent episode of Bigg Boss 13, BB allots new task 'BB Fisheries', in which female contestants get a chance to free one boy from elimination. In the task nominated contestants had to try and get rid of the fish put inside their pond by females.

They had to transfer them to that of the opponent and had to ensure their pond is clean. Each girl was given a tokri full of fish which they had to empty in one of the boys' ponds at the ring of a Ship horn. The queen's advantage was that she would be given two tokris.

As soon as the buzzer starts Shehnaz and Mahira put their fishes in Paras' bond. Mahira and Siddharth Shukla get into an argument. In anger, Shukla tells Mahira that her shoes look better than her face. Speechless Mahira then starts singing songs and irritated Siddharth says that her voice is much worse than her face. Siddharth Dey and Shukla get into a verbal fight.

Siddharth Dey said that he can be trusted but not Siddharth Shukla. Rashami tells Mahira to stand for herself. Shefali supports Mahira but Arti supports Shukla.