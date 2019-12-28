Bigg Boss 13: Action director Rohit Shetty's entertaining surprise for the housemates

Just like every day, fights over breakfast has become a routine inside the house. Paras highlights that Arhaan has failed to complete his duties. Arhaan clarifies that they all had some food in the morning and he is not responsible for preparing breakfast according to their whims and fancies. The two get in a verbal spat when captain Shehnaz comes to rescue asking everyone to have a combined lunch and dinner.

Shehnaz is trying her best to prove her captainship spirit despite the rigidity she has been facing from the housemates. Vishal complains to her about the bathroom being dirty and begins to clean it herself. Irritated with everybody for making excuses and not performing their assigned duties, Sana decides to take the matter in her hands and do the work herself to avoid any further arguments. Shehnaz blames Asim for not doing his bedroom duty and assigns him the bathroom duty instead which he refused to do due to his back issues. Asim complains and asks Shehnaz to give Sidharth more duties because he feels that she is giving him leeway. Sidharth overhears this and argues with for unnecessarily dragging him into the conversation. This triggers a massive clash of egos between the two and they start hurling abuses at each other.