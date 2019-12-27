'Arti Singh is a fabulous cook': Bipasha Basu's inner foodie can't stop hailing Bigg Boss 13 contestant

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Arti Singh is currently winning a lot of hearts and praises for her ongoing game in the show.

From always taking a stand for the right decisions in the house, to standing up for herself and playing the game with utmost dignity, Arti has really been shining bright with her clean personality which she has rightfully maintained well through the game.

Also a very good and passionate cook, Arti has been seen doing a lot of kitchen and cooking duties in the house, and taking up responsibility for every day's dinner and breakfast for the housemates as well!

Besides that Arti even proved to be quite the task winner for the 'Christmas cooking challenge' task in the house, as all the guests who came in to buy food from team A and team B, were quite inclined towards Arti's cooking and food, due to which Team A won the task!

While her love for cooking has shown up quite well in the Bigg Boss 13 house, not many know that Arti is also quite a fabulous cook outside the house as well! And her family and close friends are infact always wanting to eat 'Arti ke haath ka bana hua khana'!

One such friend who is a big of fan of Arti's cooking is Bollywood diva Bipasha Basu! The actress who shares a very close rapport with Arti loves her cooking and feels that she is a fabulous cook! Speaking about the same, Bipasha shares,"Arti is a quite a foodie and a fabulous cook. She is someone who cooks with her heart and loves to feed people. In the past she has even made dabbas from her home for Karan's shoots as well! I too love her cooking and home food."