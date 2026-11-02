‘Biasness Dikh Rahi Thi’: Yogesh Rawat Explains How Prince Narula’s Behaviour During Lock Upp Led Him To Unfollow Roadies Fame |

Splitsvilla fame Yogesh Rawat has revealed that Prince Narula is the celebrity he has unfollowed on social media. Opening up about their fallout, Yogesh recalled feeling disappointed by Prince's behaviour during his appearance on Lock Upp. He claimed that he had expected Prince to say something positive about his journey on the show but felt that the latter did not acknowledge him as expected. Yogesh also alleged that Prince displayed clear bias towards another contestant, indirectly referring to Shreya Kalra.

During his appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show Double Date, Yogesh was asked to name a famous personality he had unfollowed, muted or blocked on social media. He was quick to write Prince's name before explaining his reasons. Recalling Prince's visit to Lock Upp, Yogesh said, "Lock Upp mein jab main gaya, woh jab as a guest aaye, jo 25 log aaye the, wahan maine dekha jis tareeke se baat kari ya jis tareeke se address bhi nahi kiya ki aise Roadies ke hain hum log..."

Yogesh further claimed that Prince's appearance on the show did not bring the positivity he had expected, prompting him to unfollow the reality TV star after the incident. When Neha asked whether he had any expectations from Prince, Yogesh replied, "Jab woh Lock Upp mein andar aaye the, tab mujhe expectation thi... Bahar bhi mila hoon unse kaafi baar. Toh mujhe laga tha kuch toh achha bolenge, bura toh nahi, achha."

Yogesh went on to explain that Prince had his own perspective during his appearance on the show. However, he felt that the reality TV star's approach reflected favouritism towards another contestant. He added, "But unka apna alag hi tha. Woh ek biasness dikh rahi thi."

Yogesh began his reality television journey with MTV Roadies XX: Double Cross, where he showcased his competitive side and athletic abilities. He later participated in MTV Splitsvilla X6, where his relationships and love triangle involving Akanksha Choudhary and former girlfriend Ruru Thakur became major talking points. He subsequently entered Lock Upp 2: Sach Ya Sazaa alongside Akanksha, further gaining attention for his candid opinions, controversies and clashes inside the house.