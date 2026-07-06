'My Mother Was Ashamed...': Yogesh Rawat Says 'Cheater' Tag After Splitsvilla 16 Was Traumatic, Reacts To Kangana Ranaut Grilling Him- VIDEO

Yogesh Rawat Responds to Kangana's Cheater Remark On Lock Upp | Photo Via Instagram

Yogesh Rawat, who is currently seen on the reality show Lock Upp, is sharing the screen once again with Akanksha Choudhary, his former connection from Splitsvilla 16. During Splitsvilla, Yogesh ended his connection with Akanksha after his former girlfriend, Ruru Thakur, whom he refers to as a "situationship", entered the show. Following the incident, he was widely labelled a "cheater" by viewers.

Yogesh Rawat Responds to Kangana's Cheater Remark On Lock Upp

In an earlier episode of Lock Upp, Kangana Ranaut grilled Yogesh over the controversy, saying she dislikes and is disgusted by men who break women's hearts. Her remarks left Yogesh visibly emotional, and he broke down in tears.

In the latest episode, during a task, Yogesh strongly reacted to Kangana's comments and opened up about the emotional impact of being branded a "cheater" after Splitsvilla 16. Admitting that leaving Akanksha was a mistake, he told host Riteish Deshmukh that the label had made the past six months traumatic. He also spoke about how the backlash deeply affected his parents, revealing that the judgement extended far beyond social media and took a significant emotional toll on his family.

Recalling the aftermath of his relationship with Akanksha Choudhary, Yogesh said, "My mother was ashamed to put my story on her social media handles after I ditched Akanksha Choudhary to be with Ruru in Splitsvilla 16."

Check it out:

💔 Yesterday's remark clearly affected Yogesh Rawat, and as he finally opened up about it, the emotions were impossible to ignore.



In that moment, Riteish Deshmukh stood by him with empathy, comfort, and guidance. ❤️👏



What's your take on this emotional moment? #YogeshRawat… pic.twitter.com/QFsN3lCMIH — 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐃𝐨𝐬𝐞 (@The_Drama_Dose) July 5, 2026

Yogesh said, "Kangana ma’am doesn’t know the entire truth. It’s a traumatic experience for me."

Why Was Yogesh Rawat Given 'Cheater' Tag?

During the grand finale of Splitsvilla 16, Ruru alleged that Yogesh had met Akanksha while he was still in a relationship with her. Although Yogesh initially denied the allegations, Ruru presented what she claimed was proof of their meeting. Yogesh later admitted that he had developed feelings for Akanksha. The controversy led to many viewers labelling him a "cheater", a tag that resurfaced during his stint on Lock Upp.