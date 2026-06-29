'Maine Nahi Bola Kyunki...': Akanksha Choudhary CONFESSES She Wanted To Say 'I Like You Too' To Yogesh Rawat During Splitsvilla 16 Finale

Akanksha Choudhary CONFESSES She Wanted To Say 'I Like You Too' To Yogesh Rawat During Splitsvilla 16 Finale |

The new episode of Netflix's Lock Upp has been released, and once again, it has stirred controversy. One of the biggest revelations in the latest episode came from Akanksha Choudhary, who confessed for the first time that she had feelings for Yogesh Rawat despite all the drama that unfolded during the Splitsvilla 16 finale.

Sunita Ahuja exposed Akanksha's secret during a task, revealing that the latter had wanted to say "I like you too" to Yogesh during the Splitsvilla 16 finale but couldn't. After Sunita's revelation, a video of Akanksha making the confession during her entry into Lock Upp was played on the screen.

The clip showed Akanksha confessing, "Jab Splits ka finale hua tha waha pe Yogesh confessed ki he likes me. But, maine kuch nahi bola tha kyunki things were too messy. But, dil mein I wanted to say it back but I couldn't because it was too late."

The revelation left host Riteish Deshmukh and the fellow contestants wondering whether Akanksha had reciprocated Yogesh's feelings. One contestant asked her, "You don't feel the same way anymore?" While Akanksha neither confirmed nor denied it, she replied, "Are main tumhe kyun bataun."

Later in the episode, Yogesh teased Akanksha and asked whether she wanted to say now what she could not say back then. Responding to him, Akanksha said, "Sabka ek past hota hai aur mera bhi tha," before clarifying that they now share only a friendship.

Yogesh Rawat and Akanksha Choudhary formed a strong connection on Splitsvilla 16 and were considered one of the most promising pairs on the show. However, the equation changed dramatically after Yogesh's ex-girlfriend, Ruru Thakur, entered the villa as a wildcard contestant. Yogesh eventually chose Ruru over Akanksha, leading to a major fallout and leaving Akanksha heartbroken. During the finale, Yogesh admitted that he still had feelings for Akanksha, while the latter recently revealed on Lock Upp that she had wanted to tell him "I like you too" during the finale but could not. Ruru later confirmed that her relationship with Yogesh had ended "for good," and as of now, neither Yogesh nor Akanksha has publicly confirmed being in a relationship, with both maintaining that they are single.