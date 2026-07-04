'Cheap PR': Lock Upp's Shreya Kalra Accused Of Running Paid Negative Campaign Against Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary & Laila

Lock Upp's Shreya Kalra Accused Of Running Paid Negative Campaign Against Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary & Laila |

Lock Upp contestant Shreya Kalra has been accused of allegedly running a paid negative PR campaign. A content creator took to Instagram claiming that Shreya's team approached him with an offer to promote her while posting negative content against Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, and Laila aka Varun Yadav.

The content creator, Shahid Hasan, shared a screenshot of the alleged message on his Instagram page. He said, "Bhai, ye Shreya Kalra ke team wale mujhe message kar rahe hain ki hamare liye promotion karo aur negative PR karo ye Yogesh, Akanksha aur Laila ke liye."

The message, which Shahid claimed was sent by Shreya's team, read, "We're looking to collaborate with selected creators and fans pages to help increase Shreya's visibility and engagement through strategic content. As part of the campaign, we'd also like content that presents a critical or comparative narrative involving Laila, Akanksha, and Yogesh while keeping it engaging and platform-appropriate."

The post left many users confused, with some wondering whether the message had actually been sent by Akanksha's team instead. Responding to the speculation, Shahid shared another screenshot, allegedly posted by one of Shreya's friends in a broadcast channel. In the comments section, Shreya's boyfriend, Rishabh Jaiswal, wrote, "Cheap PR." Shahid further clarified that the alleged message was not sent by Yogesh or Akanksha's team.

Hitting back at Shreya calling herself "Bitch", Rakhi Sawant said, "I'm a Bitch- Bold, Intelligent, Torturing, Challenging, Humble." Further adding, Rakhi said, "Sudhar ja beta sudhar ja. meri maa banne ki koshish mat kar. Reality show ki queen main hoon."

New episodes of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa stream every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 PM IST on Netflix. In tonight's Judgement Day episode, Kangana Ranaut returns as "Janta Ki Awaaz" and is set to grill the contestants, deliver tough feedback, and announce the season's first elimination alongside Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh.