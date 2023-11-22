Bhumi Pednekar Hospitalised For Dengue: ‘Ek Machar Ne Mujhe 8 Din Ka Torture Diya’ |

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar took to social media and revealed that she had been hospitalised for dengue. Sharing a picture from the hospital, Bhumi urged everyone to be careful and that mosquito repellent is a must at the moment. She also cited high pollution levels to be a reason behind compromised immunities.

Bhumi wrote, “Ek Dengue ke machar ne, mujhe 8 din ka massive torture de diya. But today I woke up feeling like a WOW, so I had to click a selfie. Guys be careful, cause the last few days were extremely tough for my family and I. Mosquito repellents are a must right now. Keep your immunity up. High pollution levels have most of our immunities compromised. Quite a few people I know have gotten dengue recently. Yet again ek invisible virus ne halat kharab kar di.”

Bhumi also thanked her doctors and the hospital staff for taking good care of her. She also gave a shoutout to the nursing, kitchen, and cleaning staff who were kind and helpful.

Read Also Hot Bhumi Pednekar Oozes Glamour In Tigress Print Shimmery Cut-Out Dress

On the work front, Bhumi was last seen in the multi-starrer Thank You For Coming directed by Karan Boolani. It also featured Dolly Singh, Shibani Bedi, Shehnaaz Gill, and Kusha Kapila. Actors Anil Kapoor and Karan Kundrra have a special appearance. It revolved around Bhumi's tryst with the idea of female pleasure.

Bhumi's latest yet incomplete film The Lady Killer also released on November 3 without any buzz. She starred opposite Arjun Kapoor. Directed by Ajay Bahl, who has previously helmed Blurr and Akshaye Section 375, it courted controversy since the actors did not promote it in any way.

That being said, Bhumi has another film with Arjun Kapoor in the pipeline which is tentatively titled Mere Husband Ki Biwi. It also stars Rakul Preet Singh and is directed by Pati Patni Aur Woh fame Mudassar Aziz.